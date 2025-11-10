KINGSBRIDGE RFC lost out to promotion-chasing Wiveliscombe 21-27 in what was almost a repeat of their last fixture against Cullompton.
After a poor first half, they were much improved in the second and showing a lot of determination, they managed to salvage a losing bonus point. Even more impressive is that they were down to 13 players after two yellow cards.
A habit they must get rid of is allowing the opposition to score early and leaving themselves on the back foot at the start of games, falling behind after just five minutes.
The visitors were further mounting pressure and they had a second try to show for it, making it 0-14.
Trying to speed the game up again, Kingsbridge caught out their opponents with a quick penalty, Stu Harris getting over. Ben Newman converted to leave the score at 7-14 at the break.
Another slow start, this time in the second half, saw Wiveliscombe pounce. Their scrum-half scooped up a loose ball and ran through to score.
Kings stirred into action and started to come back strongly, although making it hard for themselves as too many players were static when receiving the ball.
The pressure finally paid off as a slick move from the backs saw Morgan force his way over, Newman converting well from out wide, only for Wiveliscombe to respond with a penalty.
Back came Kingsbridge, another piece of Harris’ quick thinking earning him a second try of the afternoon.
Two pieces of ill-discipline resulted in yellow cards, putting Kings further behind as Wiveliscombe slotted a penalty to stretch their lead to six points.
Try as they might, Kings couldn’t find a way through, although they nearly did with a last-ditch tackle denying Joe Banfield an otherwise certain try.
21-27 was the final score, leaving Kingsbridge in sixth and Wiveliscombe in first.
