CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie was on the scoresheet again for England as they made it back-to-back wins in this year’s Autumn Series with a 38-18 victory over Fiji at the Allianz Stadium.
The victory extends Steve Borthwick's side’s winning run to nine games and backs up their win over Australia last Saturday.
England opened the scoring through Cowan-Dickie before Fiji responded with tries by Tevita Ikanivere and Caleb Muntz, who then landed a penalty to take the visitors further clear before Exeter Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso crossed.
Ellis Genge and Ikanivere traded scores before England's bench once again delivered with the score at 21-18.
Replacements Jamie George and Henry Arundell, who showed his scintillating pace, finished off tries to take the hosts clear, before Maro Itoje grabbed the final try.
Borthwick’s side now face New Zealand next Saturday in what is sure to their toughest test on paper this autumn.
Elsewhere, Exeter Chiefs trio Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent and Stephen Varney all featured as they claimed a shock 26-19 victory over Italy in Udine.
The Wallabies – who included Exeter newcomer Tom Hooper in their ranks – surrendered a second-half lead to slump to a sixth defeat in their past eight Tests under Joe Schmidt.
There was disappointment for Chiefs captain Dafydd Jenkins as his Wales side crashed to a 52-28 loss against Argentina at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
In what was a first game in charge for new Wales coach Steve Tandy, the loss of captain Jac Morgan to a dislocated shoulder did little help the home side’s cause.
Elsewhere, Exeter’s Josh Hodge scored a try and landed two conversions, but it was not enough to prevent England A from going down 31-14 to an All Blacks XV at Bath’s Recreation Ground.
Hodge was joined in the home ranks by club-mates Greg Fisilau and Ethan Roots, the latter of whom skippered the England side.
