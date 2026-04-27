KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Ladies 1s and 2s met on a sunny, breezy Tuesday evening on April 21, for an energetic inter-club fixture that delivered plenty of goals and great hockey.
The 1s came out on top with a 6–2 victory, but both squads produced moments of quality throughout.
They started strongly, linking together a series of sharp passes up the pitch to create early pressure.
Their opening two goals came from well-constructed team moves, both finished confidently by Julia. She completed her hat-trick just before half-time with a superb reverse scoop past the goalkeeper, giving the 1s a 3–0 lead at the break.
Early in the second half, the 1s extended their advantage when Julia delivered an accurate pass into the D for Lucy, who stayed composed and pushed the ball neatly into the corner.
The 2s responded well, applying sustained pressure and earning a deserved goal to get themselves on the scoreboard.
Lucy then took control of the attacking play, adding two more goals to secure her own hat-trick and stretch the 1s’ lead. The 2s continued to battle and were rewarded shortly before the final whistle when Emma produced a calm, tidy finish to claim their second of the evening.
The match ended 6–2 to the 1s, with both teams showcasing strong teamwork, determined defending, and plenty of attacking flair — a great advert for the depth and spirit within the club.
Thank you to Roger and Mark who gave up their time to umpire this game this evening and to anyone else who has umpired this season. Thanks also to the Creeks End who have provided match teas.
Kingsbridge & Salcombe 1s finish the season in second place with only two loses, being to the Lions who won the league. The 2s finished in 9th place. The club scored a total of 121 league goals, a brilliant season for the club.
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