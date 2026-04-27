SALCOMBE RFC 1st XV’s trip to face Kingsbridge IIs was always going to be difficult, facing off against an old rival with the Five Handled Cup on offer.
Kingsbridge went at the Crabs hard and after being met by a firm defence, they eventually put the first points on the board.
This was the wake up that the visitors needed, responding with two quick tries from Kieron Clarke, Lee Clarke adding one conversion.
It continued to go back-and-forth with Kingsbridge hitting back to make it 12 points apiece.
Not to be out done, Lee Clarke quickly stepping in at nine, nipped round the back of a ruck to extend Salcombe’s lead and also added the extras. Again, Kings went up the other end to cross for a try of their own.
The missed conversion left Salcombe with a slender lead at the break.
Looking to keep the momentum going in the second half, the Crabs sucked in the defenders and left enough room for Will Willis to cut through.
Kingsbridge scored next and sensing blood in the water, they piled on further pressure. Reduced to 14 men now, Salcombe had to dig deep.
Spotting a tiring Kings defence, Graham McNicholl took a quick-tap penalty and setup James Lake for the decisive try. It was a real end-to-end spectacle with tries aplenty.
It was also the end of an era. Lee Clarke has decided to hang up his boots and take his caravan off into the sunset, all at SRFC would like to extend their thanks for your years of service to the club.
Man of the match went to Kieron Clarke for his two tries and standout performance.
Salcombe would like to thank the bar and catering staff at Kingsbridge RFC for the post-match hospitality.
Next week, the Crabs return home to face St. Agnes in the Papa Johns Cup so will need all the home fans cheering them on.
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