DARTMOUTH
HAVING lost both the ladies’ and men’s midweek competitions to the rain, there was much relief when there was almost perfect Spring sunshine for Saturday’s Mixed Stableford at Dartmouth Golf Club.
The weather may have been near perfect but many found that their golf was less so, resulting in a wide range of scores.
Brian Mushens could do no wrong on the front nine and finished with 20 points but a string of one pointers on the back nine cost him dearly. Chris Mayer saved her 20 points for the back nine, building nicely on a steady front nine.
Gordon Kidd topped Division One with 36 points, ahead of Andy Birss and Brian Mushens, while Chris Mayers (37pts) and Steve Atkins (36pts) led Division Two.
There were just two twos, from Brian Mushens and Kevin Eighteen.
Following the competition, the club was pleased to welcome Kelly Phillips, the Supporter Engagement Officer from the Devon Air Ambulance, to receive the charity cheque from 2025 Captains Rob Isaacs-Berry and Chris Mushens.
£2,882.09 was raised from a series of events at the club over the year. Kelly paid tribute to the Dartmouth members and to the many members of the general public who raise money to keep the ambulances independent and in the air - a vital service for the people of Devon.
The Dartmoor League team started their 2026 season with an away match at Tavistock. Always a tricky course for visitors, the team struggled in the conditions and lost 4-1.
Some of the squad were back in action the following day at Bigbury for the Spring Trophy. Despite a tremendous 44 points for Matt Young and Roger Mawson, they were only third in the individual pairs’ competition.
Their 44 points was added to the 38 points of the next best part, Rob Barrett and Steve Blackie which gave another third place in the overall trophy.
THURLESTONE
Thurlestone ladies played an 18-hole Stableford combined with a Stableford winners competition.
They had to deal with windy and heavy rain showers, reducing the entry list to 19 players.
Sue Ansley won the Stableford with 30 points ahead of Claire Guard and Sarah Loader. Claire won the winners comp and is pictured receiving the title from captain Heather Spencer.
Devon U18s played in the four counties competition against Dorset, Somerset and Cornwall at Woodbury Park. They won the stroke-play event to retain their shield with Thurlestone duo William Hoskin and George Inch contributing well.
George was unbeaten in the matchplay singles but unfortunately Devon were edged out by Somerset.
On Saturday, April 18, Peter Hartley, Simon Hibbens and Martin Phillips won the three-man Stableford on 85 points, beating Steve Puckett, Mark Pearson and Andy Wood by one.
BIGBURY
With the ladies’ Bigbury Bowl on the line, there was a three-way tie between Alison Dunkley, Cherry Patterson and Helen Dinsdale.
All scoring a nett 76, Helen was the very pleased winner. In the accompanying medal though it was Cheery who prevailed on countback.
Countback was also needed to decide third place, Nikki Elliott narrowly missing out to Cathy Harrington. Nikki did bag the only birdie two though, taking the kitty and a bottle donated by St. Austell Brewery.
Alison topped Division Two ahead of Mary Ayres (82) and Juliet Manners (87).
On the following day, 56 men had entered the men’s Medal & President’s Trophy Competition.
Again, this proved to be very competitive and countback was required once more. Peter Bird and Martyn Scarterfield both carded a nett 67 and it was Peter who hoisted the trophy aloft- he will be most pleased to see his name on the Honours Board.
The medal was competitive too and behind Peter in Division one were Martyn and then Gary Clasby (nett 69). The Division Two winner, again with an excellent score of 67, was Phil Winder, ahead of Sam Brown (70) and David Hills (72).
Five birdie twos were recorded on the day and two of these were bagged on the St. Austell Brewery sponsored 10th hole. Brett Norris and Richard Thorpe might well have celebrated with their Keg of Ale.
On Friday, April 24, Bigbury Golf Club is delighted to be welcoming 99 golfers from across southern England, the Midlands and Surrey, as well as Cornwall.
They are playing in the first day of the popular Avon Open annual competition and after an overnight stay in the South Hams, they will receive a very warm welcome at Thurlestone GC for the second day of the competition.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
The seniors annual Winton Foursomes Board Event was held on Monday, April 20.
It was with some trepidation that 16 pairs set forth on this challenging competition. Last year an exceptional score of 66 won this event by Messrs Garner & Cousens.
This time around, conditions were not ideal and scoring was not easy. A stiff cold breeze seemed to play against on many of the holes.
Winners today were Mark Mitchell & Paul Harding, who medalled round in 103 shots, nett 72. A consistent pair of nines from both, who gelled well together, congratulations.
Second spot went to low handicappers Paul Marels and John Gratton, who carded 83/nett 74, which included nine pars and a birdie — just not quite enough on this occasion.
Good round too from Gary Bonser & Steve Atkins, who finished third. They matched the 74, as did Mark Whitworth and Bernard Young in fourth.
In summary, not everyone’s favourite format, but one which challenges both shot making and patience.
Birdie twos were scored by John Gratton & Paul Marels (hole 18) plus Steve Atkins & Gary Bonser (three and 18). Nigel Osborne counted them all back. Many thanks as usual to him.
Elsewhere, on Tuesday, April 14, Dartmouth Seniors struggled against a very strong China Fleet team in wet and misty conditions. The only positive result was a 1-up win for Paul Marels and Tony King; the other five matches were lost.
A well-deserved 5–1 win to China Fleet was the final score. Peter Hannaford secured the Dartmouth nearest the pin on the 15th hole.
The match against Staddon Heights on Friday, April 17, was abandoned after six holes due to a combination of rain and fog. It will be rearranged.
Next week sees an individual Stableford.
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