KINGSBRIDGE Town Bowling Club opened their green for their 109th season at Eastern Backway on Wednesday, April 15.
President Keith Baston (pictured in action) delivered the opening ceremonial bowl and declared the green open.
Town only play friendlies, the first of which will be a visit from Buckfastleigh on Monday, May 11.
Last week, Kingsbridge Town Bowling club held a quiz night which was organised by Sandra and Keith Brayne.
Sandra was the quizmaster in her inimitable style and the scores were recorded by Keith. There was a wide range of questions ranging from what do the Americans call a swede and what country is Ljubljana the capital of (Slovenia is the answer for anyone wondering).
The eventual winners were a team called the Skips comprising of Steve Borthwick, Nick and Dee White and George and Michelle Armstrong who thanked Sandra and Keith for their efforts in making the evening a success.
Town will hold an open day on Saturday, April 25, to which everyone will be welcome, no matter your age, ability or anything else.
Tea and cakes will be provided in the afternoon and all that is asked is that flat shoes are worn.
Alternatively, anyone can come to the other Saturday roll ups up till May 30 which are at 2pm or the club night, which is at 6pm on Wednesdays.
Information regarding the club including parking details is to be found on the website at kingsbridgetownbowlingclub.org.
President Keith Baston is pictured opening the Kingsbridge Town green for its 109th season.
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