K&S HC 1s 6 Falmouth 1
FOLLOWING last week’s performance of new year-new look KS1s, the squad were keen to keep up momentum and maintain a winning streak for 2025. Falmouth were a few places above Kingsbridge & Salcombe in West Area Women’s Division 2 South, but with the home advantage, KS left the changing room with an air of confidence.
Coach Nikki set out the strategy in the pre-match chat, with the emphasis on keeping the tempo as high as the win from the previous week. KS did this to a tee with the first goal coming in the fifth minute. The team had won a penalty corner: a strong strike from Laura Kerly was saved by the keeper but quick reactions from Lisa Blamey-Bruckner saw the deflection back through the keepers’ legs.
Work-rate remained high and KS’ strong communication, trust in each other and slick passing saw three more goals at five-minute intervals. The second goal came from Charlotte Budgen slipping the ball in at the back post from a Kerly cross. Newcomer Julia van den Broek scored the third and fourth goals. The first was a ferocious hit into the back of the net and the second a neat deflection.
In the second half, the intention was to keep the tempo high. However, play dropped a little allowing the opposition to win a number of short corners in a row. Falmouth finally capitalised on this and scored with a strong strike.
Kingsbridge & Salcombe continued to battle but had allowed the opposition some freedom through the middle. Despite this, the home team found themselves in the D with the keeper frantically fending off a fifth goal which eventually earned Kingsbridge a penalty shot. Helen Symons calmly stepped up delivering an excellent drag-flick, straight past the keeper.
Coach Nikki called for the tempo to be lifted in the dying minutes and the team stepped up with regained focus and some neat passing. Islay Box received the ball and drove at the keeper with a last-minute dodge, coolly slipping it past making it a 6-1 victory for the Devon side.
A brilliant team performance led to numerous player of the match votes with Maddy the winner, owing to excellent pitch coverage, determination and great skill. Thank you to the umpires and thank you to The Creeks End for the match teas.
Dart 2s 1 K&S HC 2s 0
On a cold morning, the 2nd team played away at Dart 2s.
The first battle was won as JL Marlin prevailed at rock, paper, scissors, giving Kingsbridge & Salcombe the first pushback.
Talking of JL and she played in central defence as well as right forward on the day, both of which were new positions to her. In the latter, she worked well with Poppy Booth and nearly combined for a goal.
It was the home team who scored the only goal of the game though unfortunately, Dart 2s taking a lead which they would hold on with a choppy goal from a short corner.
There were great performances across the board and K&S had many chances at goals but were just unable to strike, falling to a 1-0 defeat. Sophie Lake was the player of the match.