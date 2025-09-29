Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC 1s (3-1) Devonport Services 2s
KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Hockey Ladies first team continued their strong start to the season with a well-earned 3–1 victory over Devonport Services 2nd Team on Saturday, September 27, at Kingsbridge Community College.
Laura K (2), Lisa, Darcey, Hannah and Violet were all on target in an emphatic opening day victory over Torbays 1s and the K&S ladies were able to deliver another impressive result.
The home side faced early pressure, defending two short corners with composure and resilience. Despite this, Devonport Services broke the deadlock within the first ten minutes, capitalising on a deflected cross that was expertly tapped in.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe responded with determination. Their defensive press created opportunities, and Laura K made no mistake, driving in from the top of the D, beating two defenders and striking powerfully past the keeper.
Having notched twice last time out, Laura K was at it again. The second goal came from patient build-up play through the pitch, culminating in another composed finish from Laura to give the home side a 2–1 lead at half-time.
The second half saw Kingsbridge and Salcombe elevate their passing game, stringing together fluid one-two and even three-pass combinations. This culminated in a decisive third goal, as Charley broke in from the wing and delivered an accurate shot to seal the win.
Despite signs of fatigue, the team maintained control, frustrating the opposition and closing out the match with confidence.
Player of the match was awarded to debutant Amy, whose assured presence in the back line and excellent defensive organisation were key to the team’s success.
