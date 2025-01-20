KSHC 1s v Caradon 2s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Cougars took on Caradon in an action-packed game, showcasing their determination, skill, and teamwork.
KS 1s started strong, holding their press effectively and forcing Caradon into mistakes. This early pressure paid off just six minutes in when Kerly delivered a precise cross that Julia deftly slipped past the goalkeeper at the far post to give Kingsbridge the lead.
Momentum continued in KS’ favour as they secured their first short corner of the game. Lou stepped up and delivered a fantastic strike, doubling the lead for Kingsbridge. The Cougars maintained the majority of possession, dominating play.
However, against the run of play, Caradon broke through and scored to make it 2-1 before eventually grabbing an equaliser in an end-to-end affair.
The second half began evenly, with both sides battling for control, KS regaining the lead through Maddie who capitalised on a rebound.
Caradon responded fiercely with a third goal of their own but KS remained undeterred.
It was Julia who came up with the final goal, performing a stunning reverse tomahawk dive after being set up by Gen. KS then remained dominant to hold on to their 4-3 win, getting over the line through team cohesion.
Every player put in an incredible effort but it was Ellie and Kerly who earned player of the match votes. Thanks go to Shaun D Taylor Carpets & Flooring for sponsoring the club jackets.
KSHC 2s v Teign 2s
There was also a game for the KSHC 2s to get their teeth stuck into, playing Teign 2s at home on a beautiful day for hockey.
Poppy Booth was excellent at putting the pressure on the opponents consistently, forcing Teign into mistakes, alongside Naomi Redmonds.
It was great to have Sam Webb back this week- operating as a force in the midfield. Natalia Evans was in goal this week and made some amazing saves. She was excellent at kicking the ball wide and with power.
Julie Lee was on hand with great communication to keep everybody switched on whilst Laura Hamilton never stopped running.
At the break, KS were down by one but after a great halftime talk and some sweets, they went back out ready to keep the pressure up.
Lisa Ansell, a player able to outrun anyone was key to keeping up the pressure. Nicky Sheppard played as centre back today and shortly into the game was hit in the arm by a high ball. She took herself off saying she was never going to play again, only to come back on two minutes later and finished out the game.
JL Marlin was good at channelling people to the edge of the pitch to keep them away from goal and also brought the sweets!
Emma Wood was fantastic up front this week. She had so many shots on goal- unfortunately for her, the opposing goalkeeper was also on fantastic form.
Thanks to Emma’s hard work, most of the gameplay was in their end of the field. She had an excellent shot and got KS’ only goal of the game, but Teign grabbed two more second half goals to earn a 3-1 victory.
Thanks go to Roger and Tim for being the Umpires and the Creeks End Pub for providing teas. Player of the match this week was Sophie.