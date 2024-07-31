GISELLE Ansley came up with a huge play in Team GB’s latest hockey outing at the Paris Olympics, a 2-1 win over South Africa.
These were the two teams without a single point in Pool B coming into this clash so the win for Great Britian is massive in their bid to qualify for the next stage.
GB conceded first once again before goals from Amy Costello and Hannah French flipped the game on its head.
Ansley, of Kingsbridge, scored in the tournament opener against Spain and it was a superb assist this time around from her. The 32-year-old’s lobbed ball was delivered with pin-point accuracy and French proceeded to pluck it out of the sky and fire it beyond South African goalkeeper Anelle Lloyd.
David Ralph’s side still have a lot to do in their final two pool games but this win was hopefully a sign of things to come.
Local star Giselle won gold with this team at Rio de Janeiro 2016 and then bronze at Tokyo 2020 so she will be hopeful that her experience can help GB push forward once again in this competition.