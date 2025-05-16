THE Swim South West Regional Championships concluded in Bristol on Sunday, May 11, with five Kingsbridge Kingfishers taking part over 3 weekends of racing.
Qualifying for the regionals is an outstanding achievement, and the level of competition is always very high. This did not deter Chloe Morris and Lucas Quiggin who made their mark on the competition from the first weekend.
Lucas qualified for his first pair of regional finals with outstanding personal best times in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke. On each occasion, he finished sixth out of eight finalists, a result that means he will end the 2024/25 season only a couple of seconds away from national qualification.
Chloe - who won a bronze medal at this event last season - went one better in the first weekend, winning a pair of silver medals in the 50m Breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley. However, her best was yet to come.
After a third silver on the penultimate day, a great performance in the 200m Breaststroke heats suddenly gave her a realistic shot at a gold medal. She followed the prompts of her coaches perfectly to come from behind on the final length to win her first South West regional title, her greatest achievement to date.
Her performances are very likely to qualify her for the Swim England Summer National Competition in three events.
George Tucker battled well and swam strongly in several freestyle and backstroke events. His highest finish was 14th in the 1500m Freestyle, though triathlon success in the ISA Nationals in Ipswich - where he finished first in his age group - brought the biggest smile over the past three weekends.
The second weekend of Regionals is only for swimmers aged 15 years and over and is held over three busy days at the Life Centre in Plymouth. Frida Gallego-Cooper was the only KKSC representative for 2025, as she competed in the 50m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly. She came closest to reaching a final in the freestyle, missing out by only half a second.
Daniel Carrick was the fifth Kingsbridge entrant and his rise to become a regional swimmer has been rapid. He had only joined the club 12 months earlier - his first ever race taking place in July - and yet by March he was able to swim a time fast enough that allowed him entry into the South West’s biggest swim competition in the 50m Breaststroke.
He placed 47th overall in that event, a result that never mattered, as qualifying for this competition was always just a stepping stone for better things to come as he continues to develop.
There is no doubt that Lucas, Chloe, George, Frida and Daniel are helping to inspire many of the club’s younger swimmers to train hard and reach regional level next season - with the coaching team quietly confident that their 2026 squad could be larger.
Kingfishers’ next big event will exclude the five swimmers who attended the 2025 Regionals - for they are considered too fast to enter the Devon Development Gala - which begins on Saturday, June 14.
Pictured in Bristol, from left to right, are Daniel, Lucas, George and Chloe- congratulations to that quartet and to Frida as well!