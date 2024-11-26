THE Bigbury Golf Club Turkey Trot Stableford competitions held in November are always enjoyable with the players winning vouchers for the popular local Butchers, Aune Valley Meat, reports Marlene Johnson.
First up were the men and their two competitions – one on a Sunday and another mid-week a few days later, to give all the Bigbury men the opportunity to enter and win a festive prize.
On the Sunday, there was a large entry of 67 players and two divisions were needed. Division One was very competitive and the winner with a good 39 points, was James Bond (12 handicap). There was then a three-way tie with three players only one point less recording 38 points. On count-back, it was Simon Hill (14) second, Tim Dando (2) third with Liam Anbany (9) coming fourth.
The convincing winner of Division Two, with a score of 36 points, was Jack Green (22). It proved to be a very good day for Jack, the 2024 Club Captain, as he also bagged himself one of the birdie twos recorded in the competition. In second place, with a score of 33 points, was Howard Simons (19), with Paul Edgecombe (24) coming third with 32 points.
As well as the two for divisional winner Jack, there were eight others notched. On the 3rd hole, Stuart Hanney, Keith Naylor & Keven Rogers; on the 15th Keith Ridley & Chris Treloar and on the 17th Roy Mitchell, Rick Musson & Brian Walker.
The following Wednesday saw an even bigger entry of 74 for the Men’s Mid-Week Turkey Trot competition, so again, two divisions!
Division One proved to be extremely competitive with three players all recording a good 39 points and on countback, the first prize was won by Neil Edwards (10). In second place was Simon Merryfield (4) and third was Chris Wain (4).
As with the Sunday competition, there was a convincing winner of Division Two who co-incidentally also scored 36 points. Paul Perry (20) claimed the first prize, Howard Simons (19) was second with 33 points and with just one point less, David Lort (24) came third.
There was a plethora of twos in this division, with the 17th hole giving up six of these to Eric Harris, Keith Naylor, Paul Perry, Tony Pitcher, Charlie Tomson and Paul Viggers. Ian Gibson bagged his on the 5th hole and on the 15th hole, Chris Wain and Nick Buck making up a total of nine.
The Ladies Turkey Trot was held on the following Saturday and the winner, Kim Flook, commented that both the course and the weather were good. In fact, Kim said she was able to play much of the competition in her shirt sleeves.
Kim (18) won the competition with 37 points but in second place, with just one point less, was Cherry Patterson (25). Taking the third prize was Rose Corbett (37) with a score of 34 points. There were no birdies twos from any of the ladies so the kitty will roll over.
Pictured is the double prize winner, who topped Division Two and also scored a two, not to mention 2024 Club Captain as well, Jack Green.