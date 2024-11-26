On the Sunday, there was a large entry of 67 players and two divisions were needed. Division One was very competitive and the winner with a good 39 points, was James Bond (12 handicap). There was then a three-way tie with three players only one point less recording 38 points. On count-back, it was Simon Hill (14) second, Tim Dando (2) third with Liam Anbany (9) coming fourth.