Thurlestone’s very own Dan Rosevear, who is a member as well as one of the green-keepers, was crowned Devon County Champion last weekend at Teignmouth. To top this off, Dan (playing off -2.2) also won the Gold Medal...a total clean sweep of all that was on offer. He won by seven shots thanks to rounds of 69 and 66 in the Friday qualifier, then overcoming opponents from Exeter, Stover and Okehampton to reach the final. Jay Scott stood in his way in the final and Dan won 2&1 to get his hands on the title.