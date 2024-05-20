Thurlestone Junior Championship was held on Saturday with nine competitors. William Hoskin hoisted the gross Championship Underhill Cup whilst the Steve White nett trophy went the way of Oliver Chester.
Sticking with the juniors and they lost 2-1 at the hands of Woodbury, being knocked out of the first round of the Basil Steer knockout competition. This fixture took place at Stover Golf Club.
The aforementioned Hoskin narrowly lost 2&1 and it was just as tight for Aiden Mulligan, who took it all the way to the last hole. Martha Massingham was the only winner for Thurlestone, getting 21 shots on the Woodbury captain- she was five up after 12 and despite giving away a few holes late on, won 2&1.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon, Thurlestone entertained a mixed team from Bigbury GC for the annual Buckingham Bowl fixture. Bigbury fielded a strong team, including a number of new members and some excellent golf was played. The eventual result went down to the last match, where a win for Thurlestone resulted in a tie. As holders, Thurlestone retained the Buckingham Bowl by the narrowest of margins. There were wins for Richard and Judith Lungmuss, Jim and Liz Stewart, Marty and Kaz Phillips (making their debut in mixed matches) and Richard and Kath Cordy.
Thurlestone’s very own Dan Rosevear, who is a member as well as one of the green-keepers, was crowned Devon County Champion last weekend at Teignmouth. To top this off, Dan (playing off -2.2) also won the Gold Medal...a total clean sweep of all that was on offer. He won by seven shots thanks to rounds of 69 and 66 in the Friday qualifier, then overcoming opponents from Exeter, Stover and Okehampton to reach the final. Jay Scott stood in his way in the final and Dan won 2&1 to get his hands on the title.
Stuart Read, Tony Paul and Ian Squire were the team who prevailed in the Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club, an annual charity fundraising event held on Thursday 16 May, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. Sports presenter Steve Rider was the special guest and he received a cheque for £9,000 from Kingsbridge Rotary Club President Amanda Bloomer at the end.
Finally, there is the South Devon Seniors’ League to cover, something which has attracted a lot of interest with five teams being add to the original 10 ahead of the 2024 season.
Thurlestone play in Group A alongside Bigbury, Stover, Dainton and Bovey Castle and they won the opening event on home soil, collating 198 points ahead of Dainton and Bigbury on 192.