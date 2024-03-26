Dartmouth Men were ringing the changes for their midweek competition with a Greensomes format.
Judging by the range of scores, the format suited some pairs more than others.
With 34 shots, Dave Parnell and Bobby Wotton had to work hard for their points but scored on seventeen of the holes and finished with a fine par on the eighteenth to put them in third place with 39 points.
Beating them by a single point, Ian Black and Andy Dykes had a blob-free round and were in second place with 40 points.
Top of the tree once again were the father and son combo of Paul and Lee Marels. Their round included ten pars and four birdies, giving an excellent 24 points on the front nine; by their standards, they faded somewhat on the back nine with a mere 19 points, but the overall score of 43 points made them clear winners.