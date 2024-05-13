The men played the Royal Navy Golf Society on Thursday and as it’s our longest-standing club fixture, the match is always special. A traditional lunch of ham, egg and chips, had to be changed to cakes because of kitchen renovations, followed then by a round of golf that was as friendly as it was competitive. The course was in absolutely tip-top condition and it was much admired and enjoyed by our guests- too much in fact as they came away winners with a 3.5 to 0.5 score line.