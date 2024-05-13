ON Sunday, the Kennedy Cup was played at Thurlestone Golf Course. This competition comprises two separate rounds of golf, the first being a Bogey competition in early May and the second being a Medal round played in July, both rounds are from white tees.
The two winners play each other in a match-play final unless the same person wins each of the qualifying competitions. Derek Harwood (19) prevailed ahead of Ashley Piggot and Malcolm Frank, both of whom play off of 12, with a score of +3.
Meanwhile, a full field of mixed pairs contested the John Batchelor Cup on bank holiday Monday and everyone commented on how the flags were in challenging locations. Not to mention, how kind the weather was as well with the rain keeping off until everyone was safely in the clubhouse.
This mixed greensomes competition was established 46 years ago in 1978 by the widow of John Batchelor, our club steward at the time, in honour of his memory. Always played on Bank Holiday Monday there have been many celebrated winners, the first of which were Mrs Jackman and Mr Yeoman, and this year it's no different.
In third place was Chris Jones and Shona Wilson on, 37 points, second place Steve and Hayley Pepperell also on 37 points and this year's winners, on a superb 41 points, were Alec and Sue Esplin.
On Wednesday, the ladies played a qualifying round of the Express and Echo Foursomes, which is in a Foursomes Stableford format. The leading two pairs go through to represent the club in the finals inExeter on Thursday September 5. The winning couple, Trish Gledhill and Tricia Swindell, came in with an impressive score of 41 points, two ahead of runners-up Sue Ansley and Barbara Smith. Both pairs now qualify to go forward to represent the club at the County Final later this year.
Switching gear now as Thurlestone Ladies hosted Saunton as part of the Ladies Devon League on Friday 10th May. The result was close but Saunton pipped Thurlestone 7.5 to 7 points- Thurlsestone won more matches, 3.5 wins to 2.5, but the away team receives extra points.
The men played the Royal Navy Golf Society on Thursday and as it’s our longest-standing club fixture, the match is always special. A traditional lunch of ham, egg and chips, had to be changed to cakes because of kitchen renovations, followed then by a round of golf that was as friendly as it was competitive. The course was in absolutely tip-top condition and it was much admired and enjoyed by our guests- too much in fact as they came away winners with a 3.5 to 0.5 score line.