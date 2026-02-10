THURLESTONE Golf Club held a men’s Stableford on Sunday, February 1 and attracted 41 entries even though trolleys were not allowed, so it was carrying only.
The winner was Dan Wellard (8) with 41 points on countback from Edward Blake (4), also with 41 points. In third place was Eoghan Grace (8) with 40 points. There were only four birdie twos by Edward Blake, Dave Eva, Paul James, and Dan Wellard so congratulations to them.
Thurlestone ladies decided it was too wet to hold an 18 holes competition on Wednesday and sensibly reduced it to a 9-hole Medal competition.
It was a Delaney three ball Texas scramble and had 24 entries. The winners were Linda Cant, Sue Esplin, Sheila George with 24.
In second place were Sue Ansley, Tess Brownill, Sally Huntley with 28 on countback from third placed Jan Brooking, Trish Gledhill, Shona Wilson, also with 28.
There were only two birdie twos by Sarah Loader, Jane Mahood and Jane Smyth on the sixth hole and team Liz Sharman, Pam Adams and Barbara Smith on the fifth hole.
The competition on Sunday was a Greensome with 22 pairs entered. It was a three-way tie of 40 points for three pairs that had to be separated on countback.
The eventual winners were Tom Barlow & Peter Eva from Aiden Mulligan & Mason Seward in second place and Sean Massingham & Zach Parker in third place.
There were six birdie twos scored with Aiden and Mason getting two of them on the third and sixth holes and Sean and Zach also getting two birdies on the third and sixth, congratulations to them.
Pictured is the juniors team that played in the club v juniors trophy match. The juniors won 5-1 matches.
