KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Hockey Club seconds welcomed Dawlish firsts for their fourth fixture of 2026, producing an excellent all-round team performance despite battling through torrential downpours.
The defensive unit was outstanding throughout, with Izzy, Hannah and Charlotte delivering a composed and resilient display at the back. They dealt confidently with sustained pressure, closing down attacks and limiting Dawlish’s opportunities.
In midfield, Kingsbridge controlled proceedings through impressive link play. Poppy, Freya, Lisa, Sam and HP dictated the tempo with sharp passing and intelligent movement, using space effectively to keep possession flowing.
Strong wing play from HP, Sam and Lisa further stretched the opposition, creating a steady supply of attacking chances.
The forward line of Emma, Charley and Violet proved a constant threat, combining intelligent movement with clinical finishing. All three found the scoresheet, while Kingsbridge also made excellent use of short corners, with Emma and Freya converting efficiently.
Kingsbridge went into the break with a deserved 3–0 lead, reflecting their dominance, cohesive triangle play and crisp passing throughout the side.
The home team maintained their momentum in the second half, adding further goals through Sam, Violet and Charley to extend the advantage. At the other end, Sophie once again impressed in goal, producing a calm and assured performance.
It was a strong and cohesive display from Kingsbridge & Salcombe from start to finish. Emma was deservedly named Player of the Match after an outstanding contribution, including two well-taken goals.
The final score was Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2s 6–2 Dawlish 1s. The club would like to thank Robin and mark for umpiring and to the Creeks End for providing match teas.
