WITH the top two in the South Devon & Torbay Table Tennis League first division sitting out this week, it gave a chance for the others to close the gap.
Grove Guerrillas looked like they were going to take full advantage with two matches against Newton Abbot teams following a 6-4 victory over NA Eagles, but they then suffered a heavy 9-1 defeat to Newton Abbot Owls.
Colin Butterwoth led the way with a maximum for the Guerrillas over the Eagles but he couldn’t stop an inspired NA Owls’ team as Mark Morley and Pawel Juraszczyk were dominant for the Owls.
Pictured is the clash between Pawel Juraszczyk (NA Owls) and David Pearson (Grove Guerrillas).
A David Wadling maximum was enough to give his Halwell team the edge in a 6-4 victory over NA Ravens.
It’s very tight at the top of the second division although the leaders, Brixham Trawlers, have played a match fewer.
Teignmouth Aces could’ve gone top but lost out 6-4 to Torre Vikings, who could’ve also made the top spot, as just one point separates the top three teams. NA Raptors, still in the mix, lost ground following a 6-4 defeat by their clubmates NA Falcons.
Division three leaders, NA Harriers, remain unbeaten but had another close one against NA Kites eventually winning 6-4 thanks to another Albie Andrews maximum.
NA Kestrels moved into the runners-up spot with a 7-3 victory over Torbay Academy 4, however they couldn’t defeat the Academy’s Aaron Southgate who secured a fine maximum.
Torbay Academy 5 climbed up several places in the table following a convincing 9-1 victory over Brixham Gulls, Jamie McGuire and Gustaw Adamczak were unbeaten for the Academy side.
The Grove Tigers’ domination of the fourth division continued as they defeated second placed Teignmouth Delinquents 7-3. Torbay Academy 6 took advantage to claim the runners-up spot with a 6-4 victory over NA Ospreys, Phil Jewell with a maximum for Academy 6.
RESULTS
Division One
Grove Guerrillas 6 (Butterworth 3, Gilhespy 2, Pearson 1) NA Eagles 4 (Davey 2, Gaston 1, O’Leary 0, Dbls)
NA Ravens 4 (Nash 2, Hugh 1, Symons 0, Dbls) Halwell 6 (Wadling 3, Smith 2, Sugden 1)
NA Owls 9 (Juraszczyk 3, Morley 3, McIvor 2, Dbls) Grove Guerrillas 1 (Butterworth 1, Gilhespy 0, Pearson 0)
Division Two
Teignmouth Aces 4 (Bellham 2, Davies 1, Chadwick 1) Torre Vikings 6 (Keywood 2, Garner 2, Crawford 1, Dbls)
NA Raptors 4 (Darch 2, Haslam 1, Dilkes 1) NA Falcons 6 (Prescott 2, Dummett 2, Banerji 1, Dbls)
Division Three
Torbay Academy (5) 9 (McGuire 3, Adamczak 3, Treder 2, Dbls) Brixham Gulls 1 (Ayling 1, Williamson 0, Mulholland 0)
Torbay Academy (4) 3 (Southgate 3, James 0, Payne 0) NA Kestrels 7 (Whitehorn 2, Wakefield 2, Williams 2, Dbls)
NA Kites 4 (J Kitchen 2, N Kitchen 2, Stratton 0) NA Harriers 6 (Andrews 3, Copley 1, Raymond 1, Dbls)
Division Four
Teignmouth Delinquents 3 (Clitheroe 2, Sanders 1, Northcott 0) Grove Tigers 7 (P Daly 2, Cornish 2, Langley 2, Dbls)
Torbay Academy (6) 6 (Jewell 3, Pilloni 2, Adamczak 1) NA Ospreys 4 (Ramsden 2, Ferguson 1, Dulling 0, Dbls)
