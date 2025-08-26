THURLESTONE
STOVER Golf Club was the destination for the Thurlestone ladies’ latest Devon League outing.
They had an enjoyable day beneath dark skies that refused to rain on them. Despite warnings of green management week, the greens were easier to play on than those as Thurlestone and there were definitely bits of verdant green on the course.
Thurlestone drew in matches 3-3 but won on points 9-6, sharing the number of wins equally. They were then treated to a delicious lunch and tea or coffee- a very sociable last match of the season. Thank you to all ladies who have taken part in the league this season, from match captain Sue Ansley.
The captain’s charity day last Sunday attracted a large field of 100 members in teams of three.
Ashley Crow, Ben Matley and Dan Wellard were the victorious trio (pictured) with a nett 59, edging out David Doyle, Jonathan Doyle and Gary King via countback. The money raised will go to the Kingsbridge Care Hub charity.
Hayley & Steve Pepperrell are the winners of the Marine Cup. The match was the final of the knockout competition played on Sunday, August 17, against Richard & Judith Lungmuss.
Hayley’s success didn’t end there either as she prevailed in a field of 45 ladies with the Allcomers Cup on the line.
She notched 39 points to take spot, ahead of Anna McGrath (38pts) and Diane Baker (37pts). Hayley is pictured, receiving her trophy from lady captain Fiona Turner.
Seven Thurlestone juniors played for the Summer Cup on Saturday and the winner was Will Robson with 38 points, from Aiden Mulligan with 34 points. Finn Robson was third with 30 points.
DARTMOUTH
THE weather gods were not with the Dartmouth ladies this week - heavy rain meaning that it was coffee in the clubhouse rather than getting soaked on the fairways.
Come Wednesday though, the sun had returned for the midweek medal and some good scores followed, particularly in Division One.
If you have a low handicap, you know that you need to be looking at pars or birdies to return a decent score - something that Dave Nicholls demonstrated admirably. With ten pars and a birdie, his nett 68 set the standard for others to follow.
Richard Bucknall made a good effort with nine pars and although his 72 was still some way behind Dave’s 68, it was good enough to beat Steven Boyde and Paul Durrant on countback.
The Division Two scores had a generous helping of double-digit scores, with the tenth hole causing the downfall of a number of players.
John Garner had had a very good front nine but some wayward shots on the tenth resulted in an uncharacteristic 14. Full credit to John both for carrying on, not being one of the NR group and for recovering sufficiently to take second place with a nett 82.
Rob Isaacs-Berry was the player to take advantage of John’s misfortune, recovering from a shaky start to the back nine to finish first with 75.
The tenth showed its more benign side in the weekend Mixed Stableford, giving away a good number of birdies and pars.
In the first group out, Jack Kirby was the first to benefit and together with an eagle three on the 16th, he set a clubhouse lead of 40 points, which wasn’t bettered.
Dave Sparks, in the last group, made a good attempt but fell short by a single point. On the third tee, Karen Oldrieve had yet to score but then played a master class to finish the front nine with 18 points and 37 points overall. Rob Isaacs-Berry continued his good form, using three and four pointers to compensate for the holes where the ball just wouldn’t drop.
Congratulations go to Beccy Barrett and Paul Marels who won the Rocket House Trophy, the mixed summer knockout. In what turned out to be a tight game, the match went to the 18th hole, with Beccy and Paul prevailing over Chris and Brian Mushens.
A reminder that it is the joint Captains’ Charity Day on September 6. All members are eligible to play and all proceeds from the day will go to the Devon Air Ambulance. Please sign up if you are available to play.
BIGBURY
BIGBURY Golf Course continues to play well and on Thursday, August 21, there were 12 teams of ladies from golf clubs across Devon and Cornwall who enjoyed the welcoming weather and super conditions at Bigbury for the 3-2-1 Stableford Open Competition.
With this format, all three players’ scores count on the first hole, two players’ scores count on the second hole and on the third hole just one player’s score counts. This is then continued through the 18 holes, meaning there is a mix of fun and pressure holes.
The scores returned were very good with a competitive competition. The winning team was Mary Brinsley, Glennis Wootton and Jenny Glover with a score of 82. The runners-up, with three points less, were Anne Whitaker, Jill Gledhill and Barbara Hanson.
There were six birdie twos during the competition with Stevie Foster bagging herself a pair on the seventh and 10th holes; Lynne Blandford also recorded a two on the seventh hole and on the 10th hole, a two was recorded by Beverley Britton and Jane Hosking.
The day culminated with an enjoyable meal in the Bigbury clubhouse, setting up the players for their journeys home.
