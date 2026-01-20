JUST eight games managed to survive not only a wet week in South Devon but an explosive situation uncovered by a player in Plymouth, writes Alastair Muirden.
Plymouth True Blues continue to lead the way at the top of the Premier Division, a single strike from Dylan Holgate was just enough to get them past Paignton Saints at Millbay Park.
Not only were they concerned about the game going ahead due to the weather but also, one of their players Caleb Needham just happened to be part of the team that uncovered an unexploded WW2 bomb that was inside the exclusion zone set up by the bomb squad. Fortunately, it was dealt with and the exclusion was lifted on Friday.
Windmill FC are one of those chasing True Blues and they had an impressive 5-1 win at East Allington United, Brodie Simpson and Jack Briscoe scoring braces and former golden boot winner Corbin Mackin a single.
Buckfastleigh Rangers won a league game for the first time since October 18 but what a big win it was. A 2–1 home result against Kingsteignton Athletic moves them to within four points of the Rams who, from nowhere, seem to have been dragged into a relegation battle.
Tom Reeves scored for the visitors but it was two goals from Lewis Clarke that sealed the game for Buckfastleigh who will be looking to use their new found confidence wisely.
In Division One, only one game beat the weather and it was the turn of Barton Athletic to heap more disappointment on Brixham Town with a 5-0 drubbing.
Galmpton United moved level on points with Division Three leaders Kingskerswell thanks to a comfortable 7-1 win against Buckfastleigh 2nd XI.
Two league games went ahead in Division Four and Chudleigh Athletic 2nds moved six points clear at the top with an unconvincing 2–1 success at Kingsbridge and Kellaton Utd.
It took a double strike from Jack Salmons to win a game that the home team deserved at least a point from.
Meanwhile, Paignton Villa 3rds moved into third place with a fine 7–1 victory in the derby game versus Paignton Saints 3rds, Lucas Burgess was the star of the show with four goals and Martin McHugh weighed in with a hat trick that leaves the young Villa team in a good place.
Bere Alston United 2nd XI were scheduled to host Waldon Athletic 3rd XI but the weather had other ideas.
Onto cup action and Ilsington Villa bowed out of the Premier Cup, losing 4-1 against step-seven side Plymouth Marjon.
Still representing the SDFL in the Intermediate Cup are Kingskerswell and South Brent, Kerswell had a good 2-nil win at Bow in mid-Devon and Brent won a real tussle of a game, 5–3 at home to Putford.
Looking forward now and Newton Abbot 66 against True Blues will likely be a cracker in the top-flight.
Harbertonford hosting Elburton Villa 2nd XI should be a very watchable Herald Cup clash and over in Torquay, an interesting Division Four fixture awaits. Barton reserves and Bere Alston are two sides looking to stay in touch with the leading duo and they will go toe-to-toe at Barton Downs.
