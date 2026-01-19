COUNTIES THREE DEVON SOUTH & WEST
Paignton RFC 48 Salcombe RFC 24
SALCOMBE RFC travelled to Paignton with the bare minimum of 15 players, several of them playing out of position, and knew from the outset that it would be a tough afternoon.
The opening quarter saw the home side throw everything at Salcombe, racing into a three try lead before the visitors began to settle.
Once the Crabs found their feet, some hard running from the Salcombe pack created space out wide for Tom Langley, who was keen to add to his tally from last week and duly crossed for Salcombe’s opening try.
Paignton, realising there was still fight left in the visitors, responded immediately with their bonus-point try. Salcombe refused to roll over, however, and a quick pick-and-go from Kieron Clarke brought another score, with Lee Clarke adding the extras to keep the scoreboard ticking.
The second half began much like the first, with Paignton repeatedly sending their big runners into a stubborn Salcombe defence and scoring two quick tries. But with General James Lake on the pitch, Salcombe always had hope. Lake bullied his way over the line for another try, although the conversion drifted wide.
Reduced to 14 men through injury, Salcombe continued to battle bravely.
Eventually Paignton found space out wide to add two more tries, but the visitors were determined to play for pride and chase a bonus-point score of their own.
Sustained pressure pinned the home side on their line before the ball popped out to a surprised-looking Tom Harvey. Showing his trademark “go-go-gadget” arms, and with defenders clinging on, Harvey powered over in the corner to secure the bonus point. Extras added from Lee Clarke.
Man of the match went to Adam Squire for an outstanding all-round performance.
Next week, Salcombe RFC host Torquay and will be hoping for as much home support as possible.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.