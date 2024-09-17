FIRST up, at Thurlestone Golf Club, on September 5, was the prestigious SW England Amateur Trophy, rearranged from earlier in the year due to very poor weather. Unfortunately, the weather struck again and so it was cancelled for a second time.
Next up on Friday 6, was the Senior's Open competition, played in weather more typical of the time of year. A strong field of 98 players from golf clubs across the SW region and from as far as Cardiff.
There are two categories to this event, 69 and under and 70 and over. Some excellent scores were recorded and the winner of the 69 and under section was Mark Kerslake (China Fleet) on 41 points, second was Steve Jones from Cardiff GC on 39 points.
The 70 and over section saw S. Ruby from Trevose GC take the runner-up spot with 40 points. The winner of the over 70 section and overall winner of the Senior's Open 2024, was Thurlestone’s very own Don Thomson on 42 points. An excellent result for Don whose run of good form continues after his win in the All-Comer’s Cup in August.
Greenkeeping staff worked tremendously to prepare the course for the Canada Cup, the final event of a busy three days.
80 pairs took to the course in this Better Ball combined Stableford event and many had to head off home after their hearty meals, besides a group of 24 China Fleet golfers who made for a lively evening.
Everyone was very complimentary about the day, the welcome, the food and the course.
John Rees and Ian Taylor scored 79 points and came in second on countback, narrowly losing out to Michael Bray and David King.
Now to the final friendly match for the ladies this season, a greensomes event away at Bigbury. It was somewhat windy, so much so that Janet Richardson's trolley got blown into a waterlogged bunker and went for a swim in it, but nonetheless everyone had great fun.
Four wins and one halved match paired with the superb views made for a great day and the Bigbury ladies will be keen to exact their revenge at the return match next year.
On Wednesday, the Tregelles Trophy was played alongside the monthly Stableford for ladies with a handicap index of 25.7+.
Sue Ansley (19) won the Stableford with 39 points from Jane Mahood (28), whose tally of 37 points earned her the Tregelles trophy. Liz Sharman (13) came in third, also on 37, and scored the only birdie two.
There was a first junior competition win for Leo Wilmott on the Saturday as he amassed a whopping 52 points, beating Martha Massingham (44pts) and Finn Robson (38pts).
Next to Bigbury GC, where the course has been in great condition thanks to Head Greenkeeper Richard Shapland and his excellent team.
There have been some incredible competition scores leading to tumbling handicaps, a prime example being the August Men’s Medal which was played in tandem with the Bigbury Cup.
The winner with a score of Nett 65 was James Keetley (12). James was also the winner of the Bigbury Cup and will have his name entered on the Honours Board.
Close behind him came Christian Lawrence (7) and Richard Thorpe (26), both of who shot a 66.
Mark Vinall achieved the standout birdie two, bagging a keg of beer for his troubles on the St. Austell Brewery 10th hole.
Another tumbling of handicaps happened with the September Ladies Stableford, run in tandem with the Sanders Cup. The Sanders Cup is an annual competition for the club’s past ladies' captains. Sarah West (20) won the Cup for 2024 ahead of Jan Lucas.
Sarah also won the Stableford with her 44 points, followed by Ruth Bickle (24) on 40 and Jane Cooke (35) on 38. Of course, Sarah also achieved one of just two birdie twos, the other coming courtesy of Amanda Burchell.
Another Tuesday and another Medal for the Dartmouth GC ladies. Happily, some of those who had vowed never to play another Medal had found it in themselves to have another go, so there was a decent field.
Jules Vincent continued her recent good form and was inspiring playing partner Karen Oldrieve until some unwanted bunker action on the sixteenth derailed her card. After pars on the second and third, Chris Mushens was hoping for a great score but it didn’t materialise and only a further par on the thirteenth kept her in second place.
Jules led the way on 73, ahead of Chris (77) and Mary Thompson (79).
Countback meanwhile was needed to separate Marion Bell and returning member Anne Woodward, both finishing on 36, with Marion just having the edge for the Dartmouth course ladies.
The Men’s Midweek Stableford was the final opportunity to qualify for this year’s Shareholder’s Trophy for any players so there was a lot to play for. Andy Birss (36pts) edged out Robin Steer on countback in Division One and then it was between David Thompson (37pts) and Tim Cronin (35pts) in Division Two.
In the Gold Grand Prix, Jack Kirby birdied seven of the first nine holes to have a tremendous 21 points at the turn but had Dave Nicholls with 22 points hot on the trail. Neither player could maintain that standard on the back, but Jack managed to score just one more point than Dave to win on count back.
Although the win gave Jack 15 points in the overall Gold Grand Prix, he had to both win and hope that Paul Marels wouldn’t score – he managed the win but Paul also scored points to win. The final position were Paul in 1st, Jack in 2nd and Andy Birss in third.
Congratulations to Paul and to all who played over the season.
Scores were close in the Mixed Stableford alongside but countback wasn’t needed, John Oldrieve (35pts) edging out Rob Haddy (34) and Jeremy Enticknap (33).
Lastly to the senior Dartmouth golfers and their main focus this week was a pairs event within a 4BBB fun competition.
A similar format of this competition was last held last June when Cousins & Garner were victorious with 45 points. A reduced number of twelve pairs were in the mix for the spoils and this high-scoring event was no different to usual.
Flying Scot Alistair Forbes & Stephen Haupt carded 42 points, just squeaking the spoils from event specialists Garner & Cousins on back nine countback, where the difference can be identified as an error by the latter on fourteen.
Third belonged to Colin Cooper and Geoffrey Jewell (40), then came Andrew Dix and David Sparks (40), Gary Bonser and Tim Cronin (39) and then Roy Baldwin and Philip Green (38).
Birdie twos were scored by David Sparks at holes five & seven & Geoffrey Jewell at five and Roy Baldwin at 18. Competition guru Nigel Osborne was the ringmaster in charge of the data download, many thanks as usual to him.
Dartmouth had the honour of hosting the fifth and final leg of the South Devon Seniors League on Thursday, September 12.
60 players spanning five golf clubs were on the course for this event. The Dartmouth team were spearheaded by Paul Marels and Ian Black on 41 points and their grand total of 185 was the third best, behind Staddon Heights (191) and Dawlish Warren (186).
Staddon finished top at the end of the campaign on 42 points, followed by Churston (34), Dawlish Warren (32), Downes Crediton (22) and Dartmouth (20).
Dartmouth did not therefore qualify for the Tri-league final and instead will take part in the Jamboree Cup.
Next year, they will play in Pool C again alongside three new challenges of Exeter, Torquay, Stover plus old foes Dawlish Warren.
The John Gutteridge Memorial Trophy and the Jamboree Trophy reports will come next week.