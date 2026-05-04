COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Kingsbridge RFC 26 St Ives 10
KINGSBRIDGE RFC’s young guns came to the fore as they took revenge for an early season defeat by beating St Ives 26-12 at High House on Saturday, May 2.
A brace of tries from scrumhalf Archie Maclachlan and a debut try from Fabian Bucknill paved the way for the victory. Wishing to end the season with a victory, Kings fought hard and thoroughly deserved the win against a tough St Ives team.
They played some fine rugby in conditions that probably suited St Ives better with their experienced pack. The constant rain made handling difficult, but Kings still managed to put together some quality passages of play.
Once again, Kings were indebted to the carrying of Henry Rich and Stu Harris who constantly broke through the St Ives defence. Oli Simons having one of his strongest games was also a threat.
Kings defence was tested time and time again with the outstanding tackling machine that is Jack Winzer leading from the front, St Ives being held up over the line on at least four occasions.
The first half started with Kings in the ascendancy as a break by Rich took them close to scoring. Kings were playing with speed and had they been a little more accurate with the final ball, they could well have scored at least a couple of tries.
St Ives slowly got themselves into the match and were confident enough when they elected to kick to the corner having turned down an easy three points from a penalty. That confidence soon turned into points as they scored the game’s first try from a blindside break.
Kings responded with a well worked try, a perfectly timed pass put Joe Banfield in for the score. A deserved reward to a player who has had one of his best seasons and been a constant in an ever-changing team. Sam Jones adding the conversion.
Both teams struggled in the wet conditions to add to their score before halftime. Kings especially suffering with their lineout.
Kings made early inroads in the second half and were soon on the attack with a fine break by Joe Banfield and with Hariss on hand to take them close.
St Ives were soon down to 14 as the referee lost patience with them for constantly killing the ball. They were made to pay immediately when Archie Maclachlan darted over to extend Kings lead. Jones converting.
Kings were soon on the scoresheet again after a wonderful break by Fabian Bucknill, another of Kingsbridge’s talented youngsters, saw him over for his first 1st XV try.
With Kings now in control of the game, it was fitting that it was yet another marauding run by Rich that set up Maclachlan for his second try with Jones adding the conversion.
Kings could feel a little hard done that they didn’t go further ahead as Dalton was denied after a fine break took him over, only for the referee to deem it hadn’t been grounded. Taking their foot of the peddle Kings were punished as the St Ives pack rumbled over to leave the final score 26-12.
Plenty of positives to take out of the season and a lot of hope for the future with so many young Colts making the step up.
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