BIGBURY Golf Club witnessed yet more staggering scores in their Men’s Stableford on September 9, as well as tumbling handicaps.
Jamie Light (17) was a convincing winner with 47 points, ahead of Bill Hussell (12) and David Hills (13), who scored 40 and 38 respectively. This was run in tandem with the men’s Haggart Trophy so Jamie got his hands on that as well.
The three generations of the Mutton family were playing together in this competition and playing off his recently very reduced handicap Ellis, managed to pip his Grandfather, Tony, on count-back.
Richard Brown, Bill Hussell, Gary Clasby and Diggory Vowles were responsible for the four birdie twos on the day.
Sandy Lyon, playing off her handicap of 30, was the very pleased winner of the re-arranged Rabbit Trophy. Alongside this was a Stableford, requiring two divisions.
Margaret Taylor (22), Cathy Harrington and Kim Flook (19) stood on the Division One podium, Margaret winning ahead of Cathy on countback.
Sandy’s trophy-winning score of 35 meant she also won Division Two, with countback separating Angie Newman (28) and Rose Corbett (36), who both recorded 34. The only birdie two came courtesy of Amanda Burchell.
On Saturday, September 14th, the weather was better at the second time of asking for the Ladies Vet’s Vase as well.
Vanessa Mabelle (35) won the Vet’s Vase with a score of 38 points, whilst Pip Fisher (16) and Christine Greenfield (53) won the Venerable and Very Venerable Vet’s Vase respectively.
Congratulations to them all.
There was another Stableford alongside and the Division One spoils went the way of Cathy Harrington (19), scoring 38 points. Pip Fisher and Amanda Burchell came second and third whereas Vet’s Vase winner Vanessa topped Division Two ahead of Amanda Sinclair and Christine Greenfield.
Three birdie twos were bagged on this competition day; Cathy Harrington on the 5th hole and Jane Cooke and Amanda Sinclair on the 17th.
ELSEWHERE, 42 members took part in the Thurlestone Hotel Cup- a nett Stableford competition for members with handicaps of 18 or below.
The result is combined with that of the Links Hotel Cup to produce the winner of the Membland Trophy.
Craig Blount 8) won the Thurlestone Hotel Cup with 39 points, beating junior Aiden Mulligan (13) on countback. Next came Steve Pike (-2) and Dean Lowden (5), both on 38.
This year’s lady captain Pam Adams arranged her Away Day at Elfordleigh Golf Club, which is situated in the stunning Plymouth countryside.
Most of the players left home with grey clouds but warm conditions, but the closer to Plymouth they got, the clouds were switched out for blue skies.
It was a 3-ball Stableford with two scores to count and Pam suggested that bright colours be worn, but it wasn’t compulsory!
Elfordleigh have a very pretty course but it’s quite hilly with some tricky approach shots into the greens. Nevertheless, the gorgeous sunny weather and fun-loving team spirit helped them find their way through the course.
Pam very kindly set up a halfway house for us, with welcoming glasses of Pimms and lots of salmon blinis, little pastry treats, plus chocolate brownies complements of Judith Lungmuss.
Sue Curry won the nearest the pin on hole 10 and Liz Stewart on the 12th, plus Sue Ansley won the putting competition.
Onto the main event and the team results were as follows. First were Sue Curry, Melanie Adcock and Jacky Jacobs with 69 points, ahead of Liz Stewart, Liz Davies and Gill Durden with 65 points & Sue Ansley, Fiona Turner and Sheila George.
Liz Stewart, Wendy Stewart, Tricia Swindell and Heather Spencer scored the four birdie twos and everyone who attended would like to thank Pam for the hard work she put in to such a fun day.
DARTMOUTH GC players have been on their travels this week. The men were first, with their captain’s trip to St Pierre for two days of individual competitions, plenty of banter, some good food and a few beverages. Organised by the men’s captain, Rob Isaacs-Berry, there has been limited feedback - it seems that what happens in Wales, stays in Wales!
There were two ladies’ teams representing Dartmouth at the County Bowmaker competition at Dainton Park. With two scores to count in the teams of three, there was the potential for a good score but sadly it eluded their teams, the weather being a saving grace.
Back at Dartmouth, the remaining ladies were playing an Irish Stableford. Marion Bell made full use of the triple points holes and finished with 70 points, a considerable way ahead of her nearest rival Barbara Dally.
The Men’s Midweek Stableford saw some excellent scores in Division One, with Roy Baldwin topping the pile with 40 points.
Lee Marels, playing off of +2, put together 23 points and 16 to finish just behind in second. There was a single point in the battle for Division Two as well, with Mark Mitchell pipping David Thompson.
The men concluded their Dartmoor League season with a 2 ½ - 2 ½ draw away to Dainton Park, which gave them an unbeaten record for the season. Once again, congratulations to Dave Nicholls and his team for some great performances and promotion to League Two.
Onto the seniors at Dartmouth and Monday, September 23 saw the annual John Gutteridge memorial trophy Stableford event. This competition was in memory of the late aforementioned former senior member who sadly passed away sixteen years ago whilst playing at the golf club. All proceeds went to the Devon Air Ambulance charity.
30 players took part and prizes were on offer in this special event (kindly donated by long-term friend George Reeve) for nearest the pins on holes three, five, seven & 18 plus nearest the pin in two on hole two.
There were also points up for grabs for the Senior of the Year title. Last year's winner Mark Mitchell looked to defend but was unable to do so, finishing mid-table. This year's trophy winner was ‘Radar’ Roy Baldwin who was back to his best with a stunning round of 82 gross, equating to 41 points in what were mild golfing conditions.
Robert Penfold was second with 39 points taking three of the nearest pin prizes alongside a commendable score. In summary a fine day for golf with softish conditions making target golf a rare commodity for many.
David Sparks, David Thompson and Steve Atkins all scored 37 points with David S taking the final podium spot on countback whilst Bernard Taylor was in sixth on 36.
Tony King was responsible for the only birdie two and along with Robert, nearest the pin prizes were won by Alistair Forbes and Andrew Dix.
Gary Bonser leads the Senior of the Year standings on 71 points, with John Garner (65pts), Mark Mitchell (55pts) and George Reeve (49pts) hot on his heels.
With just four qualifying events to play, the contest appears to be between the current top four players but with forty points still to be awarded there is still scope for a late charge from an outsider.
Competition guru Nigel Osborne was at the helm for all of the results. Thanks as usual go to him.
In the South Devon Seniors League, where twelve clubs (3 pairs each) took part in the annual jamboree, Dartmouth finished tenth with 106 points. The winners were Teignmouth who carded 119 points.
Next week for Dartmouth sees a Stableford qualifier plus the senior captains' away day at Churston.