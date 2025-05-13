THE last Thursday mixed Stableford for April at Bigbury GC had 50 players enter and they were playing off the white, orange, blue, and ladies’ orange tees with a 95% handicap allowance.
Due to the large number of entries, two divisions were required. Starting with Division One and Ross Ellard (11) came out on top, scoring 41 points.
In second place with 38 points was Nikki Kidd (8) and third, with just one point less, was George Pearson (10), on count-back from fourth-placed Roy Mitchell (6).
The Division 2 winning score was also a very good 41 points, courtesy of Paul Manning (25).
Countback was required once again, to separate the two players who recorded 38 points. It was Jeff Bailey (15) who took second place, with Mal Sunley (16) third.
All these players will have received a handicap reduction with these good scores.
There were six birdie twos on the day with Bob Brocklehurst bagging himself a pair on the fifth and 15th holes. The other four were recorded by Pip Fisher, Roy Mitchell, Nikki Kidd and Jeff Bailey.
The last ladies’ Saturday Stableford played in April was very keenly contested with only one point separating the first and second places.
Nikki Kidd (5) notched 39 points to take the overall win and she led Division One ahead of Cathy Harrington (20). Amanda Burchell took third place.
The convincing Division 2 winner was Janet Burton (29) with 36 points; in second place with 31 points was Caroline Hallett (30) and third was Maggie Sutton (33) with 30 points.
As there were no birdie twos recorded on the day, there is a rollover to the next ladies’ Saturday competition.
Pictured is Nikki Kidd, who had second and first-place finishes just a few days apart.