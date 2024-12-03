LADIES at Thurlestone Golf Club played a “Shine for nine” Stableford competition on Wednesday. They played 18 holes but took the best three par three scores, best three par four scores and best three par five scores, reports Liz Line.
The winner, with 28 points was Helen Baker (41), from Nikki Smith (28) with 25 points. Third was Gill Hicks (17) with 23 points on countback from Jacky Jacobs (30), also with 23 points.
If you’re looking for a gift that’s slightly different, for that special someone this Christmas, there was a TGC Christmas Seasonal Fair at the club on Saturday 10-4 pm run by Joan Booth and Jane Mahood.
They raised £300 for the Devon Air Ambulance, plus additional donations from stall holders. The stalls were fantastic and included Nikki Smith’s ceramics, knitted hats by Rachel Mahood, functional art by Jane Mahood, gem creations by Gemcreations.online, Baker Bag Co. handmade local craft by Cynthia Baker, wood-turning from Geoff & Gail Allen, paintings by Lesley Saffin and painted stones & planters by Emma Hunk.
MEANWHILE, in a change of plans, Dartmouth GC ladies decided on some matchplay practice on the Championship course, writes Chris Mushens.
In a serious match, it can be challenging to play against friends, but if it’s fun you can just wind up your opponents, particularly if there is a disparity in shots. In a close match, Shelley Durrans and Chris Mayer were level with Jan Cousins and Alison White at the turn but were very aware of Alison’s regular reminders that she had “a shot on this hole”.
In spite of extra shots, the back nine can be more challenging and so it was that Chris and Shelley managed to edge ahead to win.
On the Dartmouth Course, the ladies were playing a nine-hole Irish Stableford. Anne Woodward is enjoying her return to golf and made full use of her current form to win with 50 points, followed by Marion Bell and Barbara Dally.
The torrential rain on Wednesday meant the cancellation of the Midweek Stableford but conditions were greatly improved by the weekend. The Mixed Stableford was first to tee off and it was Barrie O’Shea who was setting the pace, much helped by the four-point par on the fourth.
Despite a blob on the following hole, Barrie finished the front nine with 22 points. The walk to the tenth saw a drop in form and only 13 points on the back, but 35 points was still sufficient to finish in top spot.
Rob Isaacs-Berry was driving well but a loss of form with his fairway woods meant that he was using irons for his following shots; this was working but his short game then deserted him and he was left ruing the many putts which were either just too short or too long. Second place with 33 points was the consequence, beating Tim Enticknap on count back.
The second round of the Men’s Winter League followed the Stableford. With the best four scores counting all pairs were looking to add as many points as possible to their totals.
Sometimes, an unexpected birdie can give you a real boost - Rob Haddy and Pete Hannaford had already been spurred on by a well-worked birdie on the eighth but were not expecting anything special on the back nine.
This seemed to be confirmed when Rob had a poor drive on the tenth, followed by a second shot which he could only advance up the fairway but then came the magic - he was hopeful that a well-struck iron into the green was in line with the pin but it was even better. With no pitch mark on the green, the ball had apparently done a slam dunk straight into the hole!
The four points from this contributed to their overall 39, which was good enough for third place, losing out on second to Paul Brown and Jeremy Wiltshire. First place went to Alan Foot and Ian Metchette with 43 points.
Huge thanks from all players to Terry Farkins and his green-keeping team for maintaining Dartmouth’s 27 holes and keeping them all in play during one of the wettest autumns that many of us can remember. It’s a tremendous achievement and we’re all very grateful for their work in all weathers.
On to the Dartmouth seniors’ report, courtesy of Gordon Holmes, and they held a greensomes event on Monday, December 2. Scouring through the records I can find no record of this format being in the seniors' curriculum over the last ten years so this is a new event for most.
Essentially it is a pairs competition played on this occasion in Stableford format. At the beginning of each hole, both players on the team will hit a tee shot. After the tee shots are played, the team decides which ball they prefer to continue with for the rest of the hole.
It’s essential to strategically decide which ball to choose, not just based on the distance, but also considering the position, hazards, and potential upcoming shots. Once a ball has been chosen, players then take alternate shots for the remainder of the hole. For example, if Player A’s drive was chosen, then Player B will play the next shot, and they will continue to alternate shots until the ball is holed. Just like most formats, the main goal is to complete the hole in the fewest shots possible.
Joint course handicaps in play were calculated on 60% lower and 40% higher player handicap with Stableford points scored at each hole.
18 Pairs were in the mix on the day. Runaway winners were David Sparks & Paul Marels with an exceptional 18/20 split underpinned by an eagle at sixteen and two amazing birdies at holes eight & fifteen. Very well done to both players.
A raft of pairs finished on a fine tally tied on 35 points separated on countback in what was a bitterly cold day as winter begins to show its teeth. In summary, a very positive response to a newby event which no doubt, the competition secretary will find space for in the upcoming calendar year.
Steve Atkins & Gary Bonser, Steve Fishburn & Greg Pearman and Philip Green & David Thompson all came in on 35.
One birdie two was scored at the par three eighteenth by Philip Green & David Thompson.
Nigel Osborne counted them all back with his customary due diligence.