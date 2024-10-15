FOR the first time since before Covid, the Ladies Section of Bigbury Golf Club held a fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer research and support. And the sun shone on the 30 players.
The clubhouse, locker room and bar looked very jolly, decorated with balloons that the Charity Breast Cancer Now supplied.
The Pink Day, which was held on Saturday, October 12, was in conjunction with a Yellow Ball Team competition, always a popular fun format! Mary Wilcox, the Vice Captain, reports that on what felt like the first day of Autumn golf, 10 teams enjoyed great conditions on the course which was, as ever, in immaculate condition.
In the sunshine, some good scores were returned with the winning team of Sandy Lyons, Pip Fisher and Eve Naylor notching a creditable 85 points.
Three prizes were awarded with entry by donation; nearest the pin, longest drive and a prize for the person who landed in the most bunkers. Surprisingly, that turned out to be Amanda Burchell. Not her normal practice, but she redeemed herself with a great drive on the fourth hole, straight as an arrow not far short of 250 yards. Pip Fisher won the prize for the nearest the pin.
Entrants were encouraged to wear pink and most needed no encouragement to do just that with a variety of outfits not normally seen on a golf course. It was a very happy day with the clubhouse buzzing at tea, which included yummy pink cherry buns donated by the Club raising further funds.
Mary adds that there was great camaraderie and a super atmosphere at the Club, and all will be repeated next year! Next week’s Bigbury report will include an update on the amount raised for the Charity.
The last Men’s Stableford for September had 40 players entered and the competition proved to be very competitive; two countbacks were needed to decide the four top players. With their score of 37 points, the computer showed James Mitchell (2) was the winner, with Neil Blake (18) second. Dave Naylor (12) and Bill Hussell (9) both returned a score of 36 and on countback Dave was third with Bill fourth.
Five birdie twos were bagged in the competition by Phil Oxenham on the 3rd, Darren Mutton on the 7th, and Bill Hussell on the 15th. Gareth Andrews and Keith Naylor both recorded theirs on the 17th hole.
The last Ladies Stableford for September proved to be equally competitive with a count-back needed to decide the overall winner. Both Maggie Sutton (32) and Juliet Manners (38) recorded 39 points and on countback, it was Maggie first and Juliet second.
In third place, with 37 points, was Helen Dinsdale (22). There were no birdie twos on the day so there will be a roll-over to the next competition.