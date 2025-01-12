BIGBURY Golf Club have been determined supporters of the Devon Air Ambulance for the last several years now and volunteer Rex Brown was on hand to collect their latest donation.
Through various competitions and fundraisers, on and off of the course, the club’s senior section alone raised a whopping £1,370 for the charity in 2024.
Rex himself began volunteering with the Devon Air Ambulance well over a decade ago now, aiding their shop in Kingsbridge, offering talks and presentations to continue to spread their message, amongst other things.
Pictured, from left to right, are those involved with the handing over of the cheque on January 4. 2024 Seniors’ Captain Andrew Ware, Rex Brown and 2025 Seniors’ Vice Captain Tony Price, with the 2025 captain Charlie Thomson unable to attend due to illness.
The club do a lot of work for the charity, as do their neighbours Dartmouth GC and Thurlestone GC.