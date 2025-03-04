There were nine birdie twos recorded in the competition with Keith Naylor, whilst leaving it late, managing to bag himself a pair of these on the 15th and 17th holes. The remaining seven were recorded by Liam Anbany on the 3rd, Diggory Vowles on the 7th, Martyn Scarterfield and Phil Towner on the 15th and James Bond, Mike Craft and Jed Spedding on the 17th.