PLAYERS at Bigbury Golf Club continue to enjoy being out and playing on the course, reports Marlene Johnson.
On Sunday, February 16, 51 men took part in a 3-ball team Cha Cha Cha Competition, where one score counts on the 1st hole, two scores on the 2nd, three on the 3rd, back to one on the fourth and then this pattern is repeated for all 18 holes.
The winning team with a score of 73 points was Peter Lowe (13), Diggory Vowles (2) and Mike Palmer (9). Countback was needed as there were two teams recording 72 points and it was Bob Brocklehurst (4), Jason Holtom (11) and Martyn Scarterfield in second place, with Kieran Richards (15), Jordon Pryke (16) and Liam Anbany (6) third.
There were nine birdie twos recorded in the competition with Keith Naylor, whilst leaving it late, managing to bag himself a pair of these on the 15th and 17th holes. The remaining seven were recorded by Liam Anbany on the 3rd, Diggory Vowles on the 7th, Martyn Scarterfield and Phil Towner on the 15th and James Bond, Mike Craft and Jed Spedding on the 17th.
On Saturday, February 22, the ladies’ Stableford Competition called for another countback with two players recording a score of 32 points.
Cathy Harrington (20) was the winner with Rosemary Sharps in second place. Lorette Logie (30) took third place with her score of 30 points. There were no birdie twos so the prize will roll over again to another competition.
Richard Shapland, our Head Greenkeeper reports that the necessary and ongoing maintenance is being carried out by the team. There is a lot going on with the season starting with everything that needs ordering so spring must be around the corner.
In mid-February there was an annual invitation to members of the club to visit the team and view all their machinery. Thankfully the weather was good on the day and all the members viewing the machinery and chatting with Richard and his team enjoyed a most informative and enjoyable visit.
Over to Thurlestone GC and their members have also enjoyed this period of good golfing weather by having competitions going ahead for the ladies, men and juniors.
Last Sunday, it was a mixed Greensome tournament, the winners of which were Bridget Lafferty and Malcom Strang with 35 points and the only birdie two on the 17th. In second place were Janice and Tony Croke with 32 points.
The ladies competition on Wednesday was four clubs and a putter over 14 holes. The winner was Sally Cahill (25) with 25 points, from Sue Curry (20) with 21 points and third was Liz Sharman (15) with 20 points.
There were only two birdie twos on the 17th hole, congratulations to Liz Sharman and Sue Ansley.
Seven juniors enjoyed a fine day on Saturday for their Stableford Competition. Finn Robson continued his winning streak with 39 points. Second was Aiden Mulligan with 37 points and third was Leo Willmott with 35 points.
Pictured are the winners of that junior competition Leo Willmott, Aiden Mulligan and Finn Robson. And then in the other picture is all of the juniors who took to the course.