THURLESTONE GC’s lady captain Heather Spencer had her captain’s day on Wednesday, July 8, with 51 players in the field.
The format was a team of three with a shotgun start in Vegas Scramble format.
Kate Banks, Maggie Breton & Julie Slater were the winning trio with a gross 63, narrowly edging out Julia Dorey, Jennifer Roberts & Jane Walker (63) and Lesley Davey, Sue Esplin & Barbara Smith (64).
Pam Adams, Katharine Lawrence and Sarah Loader, a.k.a. Bill and Ben Flowerpot men and little Weed, won the fancy dress competition.
It was also club captain’s day recently and what a great day everyone had.
There was lots of fun although the wind did make scores a little on the low side. Well done to the winners, Shane Robson, Andy Wood and the great play of the junior players Finn Robson and Oliver Chester.
Meanwhile, the ladies league team headed to Warren on a beautifully sunny day and the course was tinder dry, providing plenty of run on the ball but the greens were in lovely condition.
A thoroughly enjoyable match ensued with Thurlestone sadly coming out second best. There were wins from Liz Sharman and Diane Baker whilst the rest of them succumbed on the 17th hole, showing how tight the matches were.
A search party was sent for Diane and her opponent as the rest of us had been in the clubhouse for considerable time-all was forgiven when Diane returned as a winner!
Overall Thurlestone lost 4-2 in matches but because it was an away match, this converts to 8-6 in points.
Elsewhere, George Inch captained the Devon U18s in the South West Six counties championship played at Weston-super-Mare.
Devon finished second in the aggregate team score, just three shots behind winners Somerset.
George finished tied for first place in the individual event with rounds of 69 and 64 for a 36-hole total of 133 which is -7 but unfortunately, lost in a 3-hole playoff for the outright win. Great effort George.
49 men played in the Veteran’s Cup, for those golfers over 60.
Toby Martin came out on top with 39 points, one ahead of both John Mahood and Ian Gaff. There was only one birdie two, coming on the 17th hole courtesy of Chris Holmes, who scoops all the money.
The President’s team were at home against Bigbury, playing on a cloudless summer’s day.
As a result of the second heatwave, the course has become very hard and dry, making the greens run very fast. It is looking great all the same.
In some tricky conditions, players were using clubs for some shots they’d never think to use otherwise.
As with nearly all of the Thurlestone matches, they had to give all the Bigbury ladies shots with Sarah giving Pip seven shots and Liz Stewart giving Margaret eight shots. Huge congratulations to them both for winning their matches.
Both Margaret and Liz Sharman also had to give three shots and were both victorious. The remaining three matches were exceptionally close, two being decided on the 18th.
Thank you to all the team and Anna McGrath who was reserve. A fantastic 4-3 win keeps Thurlestone in with a chance of qualifying for the quarter finals. Two matches remain, home and away to Saunton.
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