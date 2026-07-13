DEVON produced a determined display to finish third at the 2026 South West Women’s Inter-Counties Championship after three days of fiercely contested golf in sweltering conditions at Yeovil Golf Club.
Alongside Devon, battling for the coveted place at the England Golf County Finals at Betchworth Park Golf Club, Surrey, later this month, were Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.
With temperatures soaring throughout the week, the championship tested both stamina and skill. Each county faced two opponents per day over three days, with every match comprising two foursomes and three singles – a demanding schedule for players and caddies alike.
After a tough first day that saw Vicky Holloway’s side suffer defeat in both matches, a reshuffle of the pack helped them bounce back on day two.
Susie Carr (Teignmouth) and Nikki Elliott (Bigbury) claimed the opening point against Wiltshire with Carys Morris (Portmore) and Jenny Rhodes (Torquay) following suit.
In the singles, Teignmouth’s Hannah Reynolds narrowly lost out on the 18th and Georgia Denega (Churston) was beaten 3&2, leaving the scores tied. Belle Tarr (Churston) delivered a commanding 5&4 victory to seal the team win under pressure.
Buoyed by that success, Devon carried the momentum into their afternoon match against Gloucestershire despite the relentless heat, winning 3-2 once again.
The final-day showdown against Cornwall always promised to be emotional with county pride at stake. Cornwall had enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings, but Devon were determined to rewrite the script.
After a final-hole defeat in the opening foursomes, Susie & Nikki won 4&2. Hannah tied her singles clash, Belle got it done after 14 holes and Georgia then dug deep to get a memorable win over the line, 3.5-1.5.
Dorset won all five matches to claim the maximum 10 points with Somerset in second on six, ahead of Devon based only on individual games won.
Team manager Vicky “couldn’t be prouder of every one” of her hardy Devon side.
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