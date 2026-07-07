KINGSBRIDGE Kingfishers Swimming Club are looking for enthusiastic new coaches to join their growing team.
Based at Quayside Leisure Centre in Kingsbridge, KKSC is a friendly, ambitious and competitive Swim England-affiliated club with more than 100 swimmers across bronze, silver and gold squads.
Since 1998, they have been helping young swimmers develop their skills, confidence and love of the sport.
Experienced coaches and those looking to gain more are welcome but the club are particularly keen to hear from coaches holding a Swim England Level One or Level Two Swimming Coach qualification.
By joining KKSC, you will become part of a welcoming coaching team that values collaboration, continuous learning and the opportunity to make a genuine difference to young athletes. They are committed to supporting their coaches in developing their knowledge and experience as they progress.
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