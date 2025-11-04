THURLESTONE
THE Thurlestone GC ladies played a fun competition on Wednesday, October 29, of four clubs and a putter. The rain kept off for most of the round but it was very windy.
Annie Gloster came out in first place with 35 points, closely followed by Sue Esplin and Liz Lacon both with 33points. Annie had a good day as she was the only lady to score a birdie two on the 17th hole.
The men’s midweek stableford competition was particularly well supported with 54 entries in very windy conditions. The winner was Ian Linkins (17) with 41 points, closely followed by Will Robson (17) with 40 points and third David Hook (19) with 37 points. There were 10 birdie twos scored.
63 members took part on Sunday in the three-man team event. The weather was very difficult and the heavy rain and very strong winds caused many teams to put in low scores.
The eventual winners were Stephen Pike (-1), Darrell Day (6) & Gary Jones (13) with 71 points closely followed by the team of Christopher Tarr (15), Mark Lee (9) & Jonathan Axten (5), which had to be separated on count back as they also scored 81 points.
Third place was claimed by Trevor Greenwood (19), Robert Hyde (12) & Daniel Cunningham 2 with 80 points.
There were 12 birdie twos scored and Mark Lee was lucky enough to score two on the 6th and 13th holes.
The club is getting ready for the annual prize presentation on Friday, November 7, at the clubhouse at 6.30. We expect a big turnout for the forty cups and trophies to be presented. The latest ladies' trophy to be presented was the Medal Winners Cup won by Diane Baker last week. She is pictured receiving this from captain Fiona Turner.
DARTMOUTH
There was a new, fun team competition this week for Dartmouth ladies - a Bramble. Known to some as a shamble, all players teed off and then the team selected the best drive for everyone to finish the hole individually. The best two scores counted for the team score.
After what felt like a long run of qualifying competitions, it was a good way to play a full round without any handicap pressure!
The first team to finish was very pleased to have had a seven-point hole, but that pleasure was soon diminished by subsequent scores.
A nine-point score on a single hole seemed improbable with just two scores counting but a birdie from Shelley Durrans on the fifth together with a par from Sharon Jones gave the necessary points.
Surprisingly, they weren’t part of the winning team - that honour went to Marilyn Lucas, Jan Brooking and Kate Merriam. Scoring the highest number of points on the front and back nines as well as overall, their 85 points gave them a nine-point lead over the teams in second and third place.
There was a small field for the men’s Midweek Stableford, so just one division and some different players in the reckoning. Richard Bucknall took the top spot with 36 points, followed closely by John Gratton on 35. Countback was needed to separate third and fourth, with Graham Burton beating Steve Tozer (30 points).
In a sure sign that the seasons are changing, the first round of the Men’s Winter League was played on Saturday.
It’s a pairs Betterball Stableford, with the best score from four of the seven rounds to count, so there are plenty of opportunities for teams to make their mark.
Matt Young started as he hopes to proceed, sinking a seventy-five footer from the back of the first green to give him and partner Edd Mitchell a four-point birdie - the length of the putt has been independently verified!
Their final score of 40 points was matched by two other teams, Dave Brooking contributing to his team’s 40 with a four-pointer birdie two on the 196-yard seventh. In third came Richie Ogle and Keith Sexton.
There was a Mixed Stableford for those not playing Winter League, but sadly no sparkling scores in this competition. Only twelve points separated top and bottom place, but with the top score being 29 points, it obviously wasn’t the best day.
Rob Isaacs-Berry led the way whilst Rob Knight edged out John Garner on countback, both players one behind the leader on 28pts.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
Monday, November 3, saw the seniors open their new golfing year with a qualifying Stableford from the blue tees on the championship course. Usual standard handicap protocols were in place.
34 players were in the mix which was played with a gusty south-westerly wind, causing havoc for many.
Fresh from his recent crowning of the senior of the year title was Andrew Dix, who dealt with the conditions superbly, scoring an excellent winning 36 points.
This was good enough to oust Rob Barratt and Gordon Holmes on countback. Both of whom similarly shot good rounds. Paul Marels (35pts), Graham Burton (33pts) and Mario Aresti (32pts) were the closest challengers for the podium spots.
In summary, not the best day for golf but as we go deep into autumn, such conditions are to be expected. No Birdie twos were recorded. Nigel Osborne was on hand to count them all back. Our thanks to him.
Elsewhere, Dartmouth seniors’ last friendly match of the season was played at home in typical autumn conditions against Staddon Heights.
The new Mayflower Trophy was up for grabs, but with a deficit of 4.5-1.5 from the away match, Dartmouth had their work cut out.
The best win for Dartmouth was a 4&2 by Gary Bonser and Steve Atkins. The rest of the matches were very close, two in favour of Dartmouth, and the result was a 3-3 draw. Nearest the pin for Dartmouth was won by Andy Dix.
Overall, Staddon Heights prevailed with a 7.5-4.5 victory, winning the inaugural Mayflower Trophy competition as a result. The match was played in a great spirit and Dartmouth seniors are looking forward to winning the trophy next year.
Next week sees a bogey event followed by the annual business meeting.
