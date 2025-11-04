DEVON INTERMEDIATE SHIELD SEMI-FINAL
Kingsbridge RFC 24 Cullompton RFC 29
KINGSBRIDGE RFC were short-handed for their Devon Intermediate Shield clash with Cullompton, missing several key players.
The activity some of their players chose was not a visit to Plymouth Argyle or shopping but a full-blown rugby match on the Friday evening. A little game between the Young Farmers of Devon and Cornwall. Full on would be an understatement.
With many missing, others were asked to step up and although they never gave up, the opposition proved too strong. Cullompton supposedly coming down with a weakened side but enough class players to trouble Kingsbridge all the same.
From the kick-off, their forwards took control of the ball and some sloppy defending by the home side allowed Cullompton to take an early lead.
Kingsbridge pulled themselves together and started to gain some good possession and it wasn't long before Sid Walters-Symons took the ball over for their first points of the afternoon. Newman's excellent kick gave the home side an early lead.
The lead was short lived however, as the Cullompton outsides seemed to be finding holes in the home defence and an unconverted try put them back in front. This was followed by two more tries, one of which was converted.
With halftime approaching, Kingsbridge had a golden opportunity to get back into the game but a crucial tackle from the visitors ensured that Cullompton held onto their lead of 7-22.
It was imperative that the home side got on the scoreboard first in the second half but the Cullompton fly half had other ideas and managed to evade several tackles and score under the posts. The easy conversion extended the visitors lead to 7-29.
With an embarrassing defeat staring them in the face, Kingsbridge rallied and some deft handling led to a try for young Fergus Raymond in the centre to reduce the deficit to 12-29.
The home side, now bolstered by their captain and prop Dan Gyles were starting to control the scrum and another quick ball allowed Ben Newman to spot a gap in the visitor’s defence and score. Unfortunately, the conversion was missed.
Newman was again on the scoresheet a few minutes later, going in near the posts for a try which he converted himself to edge the hosts closer at 24-29.
With Kingsbridge in total control now it was a question of whether they could beat the clock and score again before the final whistle.
They did have one last attempt to breach the visitor’s defence but the referee spotted an offside and Cullompton gratefully kicked the ball out of play.
A 24-29 score line was probably a fair result. Kingsbridge turned up too late. Hopefully back to full strength for next weekend’s visit of Wiveliscombe in the league.
