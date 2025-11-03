KINGSBRIDGE Squash Club thirds went on their travels to face Exeter University thirds.
The team started well with Sam Balsdon, at number four, beating his opponent Ed Winstanley 3-0.
On the other court, a battle of epic proportions was taking place. Kingsbridge number three Sarah Hargreaves was up against the youthful Colombian student Julian Ordonez.
After winning the first game 15-11 by bamboozling her opponent with crafty drop shots, Sarah lost the next two 7-15 and 5-15.
She roared back though and an unexpected transition totally threw Ordonez, winning game four 15-12.
The fifth game was just as impressive. Despite the difference in age and fitness, Sarah covered the whole court, whacking the ball on the volley and at the same time, deceiving her opponent as to the direction of travel, completely wrong-footing him.
This was a good tactic as it was in Sarah’s interest to keep the rallies short- she was showing signs of physical distress. The tactic worked and she ran out a comfortable winner 15-5 to win her match against a stunned opponent 3-2 to the joy of the Kingsbridge team and to the amazement of the University team.
Debutant Zav Nightingale, at number two for Kingsbridge, also had a tough game against University's Matt Turner.
This match hinged on some very close calls, particularly the second game which Zav lost 16-14.
Zav's powerful backhand was causing problems for Turner but his experience told in the end, particularly by making less unforced errors. Zav lost the match 1-3.
The last match between number one for Kingsbridge Nick Henry and Ed Paul was a busy affair with plenty of running and long rallies. However, Nick was in fine form and ran out a 3-0 winner, ensuring a 14-5 win for Kingsbridge.
Pictured, from left to right: Sam, Nick, Sarah and Zav.
