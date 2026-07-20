LED by Team Manager Mark Sangster, eight of Devon Golf's top junior boys headed to Weston-super-Mare on July 9 to compete in the South West Junior Boys' Championship and they certainly did the county proud.
Following Wednesday's practice round, six players were selected for the prestigious 36-hole team event, the remaining two competed in the individual championship which runs alongside it. In the team competition, 36 holes scratch medal, the best five scores from each round count towards the county total,
This was undoubtedly one of the strongest Devon squads in recent years featuring reigning Devon Amateur Champion Harry Cann (Saunton) and Devon County Boys' Champion Brook-Tyler Mitchelmore (Stover).
Playing in sweltering conditions, the Devon boys produced a superb performance finishing runners-up to Somerset by just four shots.
Three Devon players finished the day under par. Harry Cann and Archie Griffiths (Sidmouth) both posted impressive totals of one under par, while Under-18s captain George Inch (Thurlestone) stole the headlines with rounds of 69 and 64 to finish seven under par overall. His brilliant display earned him a place in a three-hole play-off for the individual championship.
Devon's final team score represented a remarkable improvement of 33 shots compared to last year's championship at Perranporth, highlighting the tremendous progress made by the squad.
Alongside Harry, Brook-Tyler, Archie and George were Jack Thorpe (Woodbury Park) and Joe Aldous (Staddon Heights). Playing in the individual championship were Mason Seward (Yelverton) and Josh Murphy (Exeter).
George then returned to the course for the three-hole play-off against Somerset's Jack Isaacs and despite a valiant effort, George narrowly missed out.
While the trophy slipped away, George's performance was nothing short of exceptional. He led by example throughout the championship, showing not only outstanding golfing ability but also tremendous composure, sportsmanship and leadership.
A superb week for Devon's junior boys and another clear sign that the future of county golf is in very good hands.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.