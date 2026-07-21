THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE’s Sheelah Creasy team played a recent away match at Bigbury.
With the Met Office forecasting a wind speed above 20 gusting to 35mph, the team were expecting almost unplayable conditions and hoping for an element of luck.
In addition, the long dry spell had resulted in parched fairways, so it was difficult to predict the outcome of any shot and with that the choice of club. The greens, though, had not suffered and were fast and true.
Despite the perplexing conditions, the golf and company was most enjoyable. It helped that it wasn't as hot as it has been in recent days.
In the end, the Bigbury team were able to make the best of their home advantage, winning three matches to Thurlestone’s two.
Nikki Smith played her singles match really well, winning by an outstanding 6&5, even though she had to give 5 shots.
Sheila George and Helen Baker, playing greensomes, had a fierce battle against their opponents, winning on the 18th with a final putt from Helen.
Sadly, the other three matches did not go Thurlestone's way. Six points here takes the total to 56 with one final match to come (later in this report).
Five juniors took part in a medal competition in exceptional windy weather and Finn Robson came out on top with a nett 76.
The Ladies Presidents team played Saunton at home and enjoyed a good win. The weather conditions made for another exceptionally difficult golf match.
The Saunton team were all experienced players and again, as with all matches, the Thurlestone players had to give their opponents shots, fortunately no more than three.
Most of the matches were very close and all very competitive. Short putts were not conceded due to the difficulty with the wind.
There were excellent wins for Anna McGrath and Liz Stewart. Liz Sharman had an exceptionally close match and prevailed at 1-up, whilst Heather Spencer was three down with three to play and came away with a brilliant half and Maggie Best sunk a pressure putt (with all the team watching) on the 18th to win her match.
Overall, a great achievement and 4.5-2.5 win for Thurlestone.
On Wednesday, July 15, the ladies had a stableford competition for two trophies.
Liz Stewart claimed the Veterans’ Trophy (players aged 60-69) with 33 points and on 31 points, Sally Cahill won the Venerable Vets Trophy (70+).
It was a tough day on the golf course with North-easterly strong winds making it incredibly difficult to keep the ball on the green! Course management was essential and the two ladies both displayed plenty on their way to victory, congratulations.
Lastly, the ladies Sheelah Creasy team (pictured) played another away match, this time against Great Torrington, and they won 3-2 in matches.
It had proved difficult to field a full team due to illness but at the eleventh-hour, Maggie Breton, a lady new to competitive golf, stepped up to the mark and agreed to partner Jenny Bates and play in one of the greensomes matches. This meant she had to play off 40.4, the maximum handicap allowance for the Sheelah Creasy Bowl, thus forfeiting 10 shots. To their delight, Jenny and Maggie won 5&4.
Sheila George and Helen Baker followed their success on Monday at Bigbury with another win for Thurlestone, also 5&4.
In the singles matches, Nikki Smith, first out, also excelled herself again after her stunning win at Bigbury by winning 5&4. Sue Esplin battled on to the seventeenth, finally losing 2-down. Sheila Fairley sadly suffered a loss as well.
This should add another 11 points to the current total of 56 points. That is 67 against Saunton's 80; four matches against their 5.5. This should find Thurlestone in second place in Division Two.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.