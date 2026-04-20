COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Redruth IIs 62 Kingsbridge RFC 38
A SCORELINE of 62-38 suggests a heavy defeat, but this was not the case as Kingsbridge RFC fell to Redruth 2nd XV in a wonderfully entertaining game.
Once again, Kingsbridge travelled with a very young and inexperienced side but again, they fought hard and can come away with their heads held high.
The game started with Kings immediately on the back foot as they failed to take advantage of an early penalty, dropping the ball which Redruth pounced on and fed their winger who raced in for the games first points.
Redruth followed up quickly with a second score as a poor kick was gathered and fed out for a second try. Kings started to get into the game and were pressing.
Winning a penalty, Harris took a quick tap-and-go and fed Jack Winzer who was on hand to get Kings on the score sheet.
Back came Redruth immediately through their strong running centre crashing through some poor tackling. Again, poor first up defence cost Kings as Redruth put the ball out wide to extend their lead.
A clever chip over the Kings defensive line added a further try. A needless yellow card reduced Kings to 14, but they managed to put together their best passage of play of the half.
Taking the ball deep into the Redruth 22 after a well-taken penalty, they scored from a good catch and drive, a smiling Locke emerging with the ball. Tom Winzer converting to leave the halftime score 33-12.
Kings emerged from halftime with a completely different mind-set.
Keeping the ball tight with George Banfield starting the influence the game well, constantly taking the ball back into contact and challenging the line, Kings looked far more comfortable and were rewarded as Jack Winzer was over his second. Banfield adding the extra.
Henry Rich was outstanding all game, constantly breaking tackles and making yards to keep the Kings momentum going.
But again, a mistake nearly cost Kings as Redruth raced away and looked likely to score only for a wonderful last-ditch tackle by Tom Winzer to save them.
The relief was short lived as Redruth intercepted deep in their own half and raced through to extend their lead.
Kings were not finished and kept the pressure on Redruth who were now struggling to contain Kings, who were next on the scoresheet through a George Banfield try and conversion.
They pulled themselves further back into the game through a clean break by the returning Sam Jones, and a clever chip saw him over. Banfield converting to take Kings within a converted try.
Against the run of play, Redruth were over again after a couple of penalties had taken them deep into Kings half. Some poor tackling cost Kings another try as Redruth pulled themselves clear.
Kings fought hard to get back into the game and were nearly over after a series of drives. They were rewarded with a try from Harris picking up from the base of the scrum to force his way over.
Redruth fearing another late surge from Kings, elected to kick a penalty to extend their lead.
The last points of the game summed up Kings performance, attacking and looking certain to score, they fumbled the ball and Redruth pounced and kick-chased the length of the field to secure the victory 62-38.
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