ONCE again, astroturf surfaces were the only saviour for the South Devon Football League schedule.
The majority of fixtures fell foul of the weather this weekend with just five going ahead across the five SDFL divisions.
Paignton Saints 2nd XI were beaten 4-3 on Saturday, January 24, and it was the turn of their 1st XI to lose out by a single goal at Coach Road this time around.
Lakeside Athletic were the visitors at the Devon FA headquarters and they returned to Plymouth with all three points, David Moore notching twice in their 3-2 victory.
They now sit third in the Premier Division and have moved three points clear of the Saints, potentially thrusting themselves back into the title spotlight.
The only other top-flight clash to survive saw The Windmill overcome Chudleigh Athletic at Ivybridge Community College.
Jack Biscoe and Miles Hunt were on target for Windmill whilst Chudleigh’s goal came from Gavin Lake in a 2-1 defeat.
This result also has ramifications at the top with Windmill moving ahead of Plymouth True Blues by a point and into first place, still boasting two games in hand on the former leaders as well.
Chudleigh meanwhile are one of three sides on 10 points, narrowly glancing over their shoulders at the relegation zone.
On Thursday 29, Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI exited the Sports Lighting Premier Cup after losing 5-2 to Alphington, Lewis Jordan-Garner and Matt Williams scoring the Spurs goals.
Signal Box Oak Villa continue to lead the way in Division Two, a 5-3 win over third-placed Ivybridge Town 2nd XI really laying down the gauntlet to the rest of the league.
Finally, Paignton Saints 3rd XI lost for the 13th time this season, falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Teign Village who are now just three points off of the Division Four summit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.