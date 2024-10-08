It was Sean and Martha Massingham up against Shane and Finn Robson in the Adult and Junior Foursomes. Shane and Finn took a commanding lead over the first five holes, with some excellent putting by Finn including a 30ft putt on the 5th hole for a birdie. Sean and Martha rallied a little on the back 9 holes, but it wasn’t enough, and with the extra shots Shane and Finn had it closed out on the 14th.