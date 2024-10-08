THURLESTONE GC ladies played a medal competition on Wednesday and the winner was Lady captain Pam Adams (15),with a score of Nett 74 from Lesley Davey (29) on 75 and third Gill Hicks (17) on 77.
There was also a Medal Winners Trophy to play for and Gill Hickswon that, with Pam the captain having a bottle of Prosecco to give out. Gill won with Nett 77 on count back from Liz Sharman, also 77.
The Turton-Hart Salver was played on Sunday and this was the final major trophy competition of the year. The weather started out wet and became a real downpour. The winner was Don Thomson (18) with 36 points on count back from Dale Cunningham (12) and Jason Armstrong (15).
Saturday, October 5 was a busy day for the Thurlestone Juniors as the finals of both the Junior and Adult Foursomes and the Junior Singles Knockouts for 2024 were being played.
It was Sean and Martha Massingham up against Shane and Finn Robson in the Adult and Junior Foursomes. Shane and Finn took a commanding lead over the first five holes, with some excellent putting by Finn including a 30ft putt on the 5th hole for a birdie. Sean and Martha rallied a little on the back 9 holes, but it wasn’t enough, and with the extra shots Shane and Finn had it closed out on the 14th.
In the singles knockout, Harry Robinson and Jacob Brooker remained evenly matched throughout, neither player gaining more than a two-hole lead. A precise wedge shot on the 18th hole from Jacob landed within four feet of the pin and was the deciding factor for Jacob. Both players demonstrated high-quality golf and excellent sportsmanship. They are a testament to the strength of the Thurlestone junior division.
Saturday afternoonalso saw the return of the Stableford Junior Winter Competition, which is held each week from October through to March. It is played over nine holes, with juniors collecting cards towards getting their handicap or registering cards to improve their handicap over the winter.There are prizes for best first, second and third over the final results.
On Thursday, Kieran Hall, a golf "influencer" who specialises in how golf courses are set up, paid a visit to Thurlestone GC with a camera crew from Sky Golf. Kieran, tag @golfhipster, is based locally in Yealmpton and has always been keen to visit Thurlestone. Kieran said that he thought the course was in tremendous condition and enjoyed playing.
Pictured are the adult and junior knockout finalists Sean & Martha Massingham and Finn & Shane Robson. Also, singles finalists Harry Robinson & Jacob Brooker and then Gill Hicks with captain Pam Adams.