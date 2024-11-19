LINDA Hanbury, this year’s Ladies Captain at Bigbury Golf Club, and the 2023 Gents and Ladies Captains, Karen and David Graddon, were delighted to be at the clubhouse on November 14 to present a cheque for £3,250 to Helen Mackie, the senior regional fundraiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Also present for the occasion and to welcome Helen to the Bigbury Clubhouse were Chairman Steve Ryder, Ladies Vice-Captain Mary Wilcox, and Seniors Vice-Captain Mick McNulty. Pictured, from right to left, are Helen, Karen, Linda and David.
Helen was interested to hear from Linda how the donation had been raised, especially the social type of events that had been so enjoyed by many generous people from the local community, always a good thing when fundraising.
On behalf of the Association, Helen sincerely thanked Linda, Karen and David for all their efforts in raising this considerable donation and the importance of raising awareness of the Charity and its work.
12 teams enjoyed playing in the recent Sunday Men’s Cha-Cha-Cha Stableford competition. This competition proved especially enjoyable for Mike Daniels who, as well as being in the winning team, bagged himself a pair of the eight birdies.
In first place with their score of 80 points were Mike Daniels (12), Gareth Andrews (8) and Peter Bird (11). In second were Jason Holtom (12), Martyn Scarterfield (5) and Diggory Vowles (4) with a score of 77. Countback was needed to separate two teams who had both recorded 75 Stableford points and the computer showed the third place was won by Dave Naylor (11), Simon Hill (12) and Martin Kenny (16).
As well as Mike’s two birdies, six more were recorded: Philip Oxenham on the 5th, Diggory V on the 10th, Tony Mutton & Martyn Scarterfield & Peter Warley on the 15th and Martin Kenny on the 17th.
Various Christmas lunch celebrations and events will be happening soon and these will all be enjoyed by players, retired golfers and the many social golf club members keeping Maggs and her team very busy. As well as these events, there will also be Sunday Festive Lunches on December 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd – all are welcome but reservations are necessary. (Telephone 01548 810557, option 2).
THE fun competitions continued for Dartmouth GC ladies, and this week it was Bingo, Bango Bongo - a point for being first on the green, another for being closest to the pin when ballplayers had reached the green and a final point for being the first to hole out.
Tactics can come into play but they require accurate play and, as Jan Cousins put it so eloquently - “I can’t rely on myself to play the shot that I need!” It was a sentiment echoed by all.
One group took until the sixteenth hole for one of the players to have a Bingo, Bango, Bongo clean sweep but Tina Scanlan achieved it on the first. It was a format that clearly suited her game and she was a clear winner of her group and overall with 29 points.
Karen Oldrieve won her group with 22 points and was also second overall, with Chris Mushens third on 19 points.
The Dartmouth course ladies decided that a 12-hole waltz would be fun but less trying on the tactics front.
It was the first time that Katie Panton had played that format and she quickly settled into it with 12 points on the fourth - it’s stroke index two, so quite an achievement. Katie finished in first place with 49 points, with Jan T-G in second place with 35 points on countback from Barbara Dally.
The men stuck to a straightforward Stableford format for their midweek competition but rang the changes by playing from alternate red, white and blue tees.
John Oldrieve appeared to be heading for a great score with 20 points on the front nine but despite a birdie on the 13th, could only manage a further 15 points. This was still the best score in Division One, Robbie Barrett finishing second with 32 points.
In Division Two, Bobby Wotton bounced back from a poor game on Saturday to win the division with 30 points, ahead of Tim Cronin with 28.
With the 2024 trophy season now finished, it was time for Awards Day. This started with a nine-hole fun Stableford on the Championship course.
It’s always a pleasure to watch Lee Marels play - on plus twi he can’t afford any slips and if he does slip, he has to be able to get himself out of trouble.
Playing the par-three third, his tee shot took a nasty bounce and finished in thick grass on the slope to the side of the green. With a large tuft of grass protecting the back of the ball and very little green to play with, most players would have been satisfied to finish somewhere on the dance floor but, playing it like a bunker shot, the ball flew gently upwards, took two small bounces and finished in the hole for a birdie two! Oh to be able to play that kind of shot!
Lee didn’t finish in the top places, that honour went to his father Paul instead, who played to par and finished with 21 points. Rob Penfold was next on 20 points, finishing second on countback from Gary Widdicombe.
A carvery lunch was provided after play - thanks to Juliet and her team for this - followed by the presentation of trophies. Brian Mushens was MC and did a great job in keeping the proceedings moving - much appreciated by all concerned as the majority of the winners were there.
It isn’t possible to name all of the winners, so just a mention for the respective Club Champions, Lee Marels (Men) and Beccy Barrett (Ladies) and the winners of the season-long Order of Merits, Lee Marels (Men), Chris Mushens (Ladies) and Gary Bonser (Seniors). Congratulations to all winners and good luck to everyone for 2025.