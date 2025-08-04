STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police were the big winners in the SW Peninsula League on the opening day of the new season.
Ben Aldous and summer recruit Reece Somers scored two apiece for Stoke and they were joined on the scoresheet by Kieran Parkin and Saul Vanes in a 6-1 romp over Cullompton Rangers at Broadley Lane.
This victory by five goals puts them top of the tree with Torrington AFC their closest challengers having won 4-0 at Axminster Town.
Cameron Webb actually gave Cully the lead early on but Matt Hayden’s side rallied in response, Somers heading Stoke level and then adding the fourth to give them a comfortable cushion at the break.
Sean Adderley, Jordan McCarthy and Tom Burt, three of the other new arrivals, were also in the starting XI and made their respective presences known.
Stoke are at home again this weekend with Crediton United the visitors this time around.
