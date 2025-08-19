BIGBURY
WITH Bigbury GC ladies’ captain Mary Wilcox hosting her Captain’s Day, Saturday, August 16 proved to be very special indeed.
The format was a fun Texas Scramble, played in three, with various challenges dotted around the course. One of these was the “Sam Challenge” on the par three 17th hole, with all players trying to beat club pro Sam Edwards’ drive.
Sam had to spin the wheel to decide his club of choice and still only four players beat him, with a lot of money raised for Mary’s chosen charities.
Meanwhile, on Thursday 14, 44 players entered the mixed stableford with Helen Dinsdale and Juliet Manners up against 42 men.
Division One was narrowly topped by Keith Naylor with 38 points whilst Brian Main scored 37 points and won Division Two, via countback, over three other players.
There were seven twos recorded, courtesy of Jason Holtom (x2), Terry Alderton, Paul Newman, Alan Donaldson, Jon Wiley and Paul Zimmerman.
Pictured is captain Mary, pro Sam and vice-captain Helen Bertram.
THURLESTONE
Sheila Fairley, Jane Mahood and Liz Stewart made up the winning trio for a rainbow tees tournament played by the Thurlestone GC ladies.
Their score of 84 points had them one ahead of Tsai Wharton, Judith Lungmuss and Katharine Lawrence.
Birdie twos were scored by Diane Baker, Sally Cahill, Pam St Leger and Roberta Price.
Some good news for the junior section is that Martha Massingham won the girls gross score at the junior open at Royal North Devon Open on Wednesday, August 13. Well done Martha on a difficult course.
On the topic of the juniors and they played for the Summer Cup trophy on Saturday, in strong winds.
Will Robson took top spot on 38 points, ahead of Aidan Mulligan (34), Finn Robson (30) and William Hoskin (24).
Back to Wednesday and the ladies were playing for two cups.
Hayley Pepperrell scored a nett 71 to get hands on the Duchess Cup, edging out Sarah Loader and Mary Swan, both on 73.
In Division Two, the winner of the Junior Cup was Lesley Saffin- ironically, she also scored 71 and also beat two players on 73, Sheila Fairley and Shona Wilson.
On Sunday, it was the Captain’s Charity Day and 93 members took part in teams of three. The winners were Ashley Crow, Ben Matley and Dan Wellard with nett 59, beating David Doyle, Jonathan Doyle and Gary King by count-back. The money raised will go to Kingsbridge Care Hub charity.
DARTMOUTH
On the hottest day of the year, Dartmouth ladies took on their hardest challenge - the 27-hole Eclipse Trophy.
The first stage of the competition is the 18 hole Stableford on the Championship Course, which allows those ladies who can’t do the full 27 to be part of play. Katie Panton held the lead at this stage with 39 points, ahead of Shelley Durrans, Tina Scanlan and Jules Vincent on 37.
Then there is a final nine played on the Dartmouth course, Jan Cousins’ winning that battle with 20 points but not scoring enough overall to compete at the summit.
Katie’s lead after the 18 was usurped by Jules come the end, just one point separating them. Shelley was third and only one point further back herself.
On the Dartmouth course, Sharon Jones played one of her best rounds in their August Stableford, following up a 23-point front nine with an 18-point back nine for a very impressive total of 41. Barbara Dally’s total of 32 placed her well behind but both players were very pleased to manage the full 18 in such heat.
The men also have a gruelling competition - the 36-hole final of the Shareholder’s knockout. Scheduling the 36 holes on a busy Saturday brought its own challenges but in an exciting match, Kevin Hoare eventually prevailed over Gary Bonser. Congratulations to both players for having reached the final and for their stamina on the day.
In another final played this week, Rob Haddy and Pete Hannaford beat Jack Kirby and Sam Churchill in the Bridgetown Trophy, the pairs summer knockout.
Kevin didn’t stop there either, winning Division Two of the men’s midweek Stableford with a whopping 43 points. Rob Haddy topped Division One with 40pts.
Saturday wasn’t just for the medal with a mixed Stableford taking place as well.
Jack Kirby and Rob Haddy were the only two below par players, both finishing with nett 71 and Jack winning on countback. Dave Nicholls finished in third place with a nett 72, beating Lee Marels on countback.
Consolation for Lee was that he made light work of winning the Badger Trophy having played both rounds of this scratch competition at just one over par.
Finally, huge congratulations to Dee, part of the lovely reception team, who has just won Dartmouth’s Slimming World’s Woman of the Year.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
Another Stableford qualifier was the challenge which awaited 37 Dartmouth senior golfers on Monday, August 18.
Standout performances came from Messrs Pretty, Baldwin & Morrall with Trevor Pretty edging the other two all on thirty eight points, via back nine countback.
Star senior of the day was, however, ’Radar’ Roy Baldwin, who lived up to his nickname by acing the fifth (hole in one) and birdieing eighteen. Some shooting Roy.
Solid rounds too from David Ward (37pts), George Reeve (37) and Malcolm Barrett (36). In summary, not ideal golfing weather with some tricky pin positions to test the oldies!
Birdie twos were scored at the par threes by Malcolm Barrett (hole three) and Roy Baldwin (hole 18). Nigel Osborne was on hand to count them all back. Many thanks to him.
Elsewhere, the latest Dartmouth Seniors fixture was an away match against Torquay GC. In the recent home match, it ended as a 3-3 draw.
The condition of the course was like most at this time of year - baked dry and very fiery! Playing best to these conditions were Nigel Osborne & Malcolm Toone and David Morrall & Keith Moffitt who won their matches. But the result was a 4-2 loss, securing a Torquay win 7-5 overall. Nearest the pin for Dartmouth was Paul Marels.
In other news, the finalists for the Perring Cup pairs knockout have been decided.
Brian Mushens & Roy Baldwin beat John Gratton & John Thompson in one semi whilst, in the other, Paul Harding & Mark Mitchell beat Peter Hannaford & Robert Isaacs-Berry.
