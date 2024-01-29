Beesands Rovers 5, Elburton Villa 2nds 0

What a way to bounce back from last week’s poor performance, against an Elburton side beaten only once in their previous five games.
Beesands showed their intent within five minutes, Louis Brace forcing the visiting keeper into the first of many saves that stopped the scoreline from being double the final outcome.
The opening goal came after 18 minutes when Brace showed great strength to hold up the ball in the area before laying it back to Jamie Watts.
His strike from 25 yards was again well saved but Ash Yeoman rifled in the loose ball. Six minutes later it was 2-0 as Alex Smith was taken out in the area as he chased onto a through ball, Yeoman confidently slotting home the resulting spot kick.
Elburton pulled a goal back within 90 seconds when a cross to the back post looked to be way over hit but it dipped at last moment to creep in between the angle of crossbar and post giving Rob Came no chance.
Beesands restored their two-goal advantage five minutes before the break, Brace running onto an Adam Winkworth pass to finish confidently.
For some reason Beesands started the second half a bit complacently and Elburton had a good 15 minute spell but the home defence of Jed Tucker, Kieran Stallard, Josh Clarke and Alfie Prowse were in no mood to concede again.
Once Beesands settled down and got back into their rhythm, it was pretty much all one way traffic.
Brace added his second, taking advantage of a keeper/defender mix up to score from an acute angle and should have had a hat-trick but delayed on getting his shot away.
Winkworth added Beesands fifth, breaking from just inside his own half to race clear, round the keeper and tap into an empty net.
Beesands made a quadruple substitution with Jack Eades, Nick Bonnet, TJ Lang and 16 year old Isaac Lowden replacing Brace, Watts, Clarke and Smith respectively. It was the young debutant Lowden who almost added a 6th but not expecting the ball to richocet his way and it just cleared the bar.
The Elburton keeper went on to pull off three more excellent stops, Eades unfortunately slipped when clean through and Winkworth hit the bar but his blushes were saved by an offside flag.
Last mention must obviously go to Man of the Match Brad Williams who was not only at the heart of everything going forward but put in a great shift defensively when Elburton had their purple spell.
Beesands Match Day sponsor was Heron Valley Cafe.
This weekend Beesands travel to face last season’s Premier league champions, Kingsteignton Athletic. Kick off 2-30pm.