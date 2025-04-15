CHUDLEIGH Athletic’s resurgence in the lower reaches of the South Devon Football League Premier Division continued with a home win over Totnes & Dartington.
Jack Salmons (2) and Matthew Cobbold struck for the hosts to move them above Beesands Rovers and into 10th, whilst T&D remain in eighth with little still to play for.
Talking of Beesands and they were also beaten 3-1 in South Devon, coming up short against title hopefuls Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds at The Rec. Callum Noyce (2) and Luis Green were on target for Spurs whilst the Bees goal came courtesy of Jack Hopkins.
Also in the top-flight, East Allington United had a home walkover against Buckfastleigh Rangers.
There was no weekend game for Ivybridge Town 2nd XI in Division One although they were beaten 5-1 by Spurs 3rds on April 8.
Division Two and Three action was headlined by the first SDFL cup final of the season, with East Allington 2nds and Liverton United 2nds meeting at The Rec on Friday night to battle it out for the Fred Hewings Cup.
Livvy took the lead in Newton Abbot before the Pirates responded on the brink of half-time, only for Liverton to score again after the break and get their hands on the silverware against the odds.
There was league football in Division Three as well with two South Hams team taking to the field but both losing at home.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds outside hopes of challenging for the title were dampened by a defeat to South Brent, losing 2-0, whereas sixth-placed Totnes & Dartington 2nds fell 3-2 against third-placed Elburton Villa.
Finally, to Division Four, where the last two fixtures of the campaign played out. There was quite the contrast with Templer Way winning 6-0 away at Chudleigh and the other game, between Newton Rovers and Teign Village, ending goalless.