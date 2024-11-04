TWO South Hams-based teams were in action in the South Devon Football League Premier on Saturday, November 2 and both were beaten.
East Allington United 1st XI lost 2-1 at home with Ben Tapper scoring their solo goal whilst Totnes & Dartington 1st XI were on the wrong side of an entertaining affair. They travelled to Kingsteignton and were ousted 5-2 by the Rams, closing the gap between the pair to a single point.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI crossed paths with the Division One leaders and were swept aside, losing 5-0 at Plymouth Phoenix in a sixth defeat of the campaign.
In Division Two, East Allington 2nd XI had a week off after a 4-4 draw from the week prior. Elsewhere, Hartbertonford made the trip to Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI and Alan Hamlet was on target for the former in a 1-1 draw. This point takes them above their South Hams rivals but East Allington do have three games to catch up with.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI and Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI endured very contrasting weekends in Division Three of the SDFL with six goals scored in each game.
T&D went down at home to Drake 6-0 and the Plymouth side continue to fight at the top of the tree against Ashburton as a result. Stoke only managed the five goals, winning 5-1 versus Paignton Saints and sitting in fifth as a result.
Lastly, to Division Four, where it is hard to keep your eyes off of Kingskerswell’s 19-0 thrashing of Barton Athletic 2nd XI. The only side below Barton are Kingsbridge & Kellaton United, losing 3-1 at home to Templer Way after conceding three first-half goals.