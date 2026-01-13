THE 2026 Bigbury Golf Club captains started their year in glorious sunshine and with a great atmosphere.
There was also a fun atmosphere with Tim Stacey, the men’s captain, setting the pirate theme, which was embraced with real gusto by Tony Price, the Seniors’ Captain and Helen Bertram, Lady Captain. The photograph with this report is L-R, Helen, Tim and Tony.
The day included the shotgun start 11-hole Greensomes any combination competition and 52 golfers experienced a rare Bigbury treat – great sunshine and very little wind – making for great playing conditions and allowing the course to be enjoyed at its very best.
This competition was very competitive and countbacks were needed to decide the 1st and 2nd players, with another needed to decide the 3rd, 4th and 5th places.
With their 24 points, the winning pair were Phil Nile and Peter Warley, with Tim Baskerville and Paul Whittam taking the second place.
With 22 points, coming third was Alastair Munro and Paul Perry, Caroline Hallett and Tony Price were fourth, and fifth were Cathy Harrington and James Keetley. There were no birdie twos.
Club captain Tim Stacey especially thanked his fellow ladies and seniors Captains for their enthusiasm which helped make the occasion truly special and very much in the spirit of Bigbury.
Tim also thanked the club staff and volunteers for their hard work behind the scenes. As always, everything had gone smoothly and all their efforts are very much appreciated.
Finally, all the members were thanked for their support, generosity and for making the day such a pleasure to host. It was a privilege to see the club come together and enjoy such a successful Captains Drive-in Day.
