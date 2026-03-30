STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police 1st XI’s lingering ambitions of a top-three finish in the SW Peninsula League Premier East were likely extinguished by the weekend’s defeat.
On Saturday, March 28, the Bees visited Cullompton Rangers at Adopstar Park and were beaten by a single goal.
Adam Bilcock’s strike was the difference between the two teams, Cully strengthening their hold on third place as a result.
Prior to the midweek clashes, Cullompton are nine points ahead of Stoke having played two more games than them.
Stoke tasted victory in all three of their January games but have since seen their form stutter somewhat, winning two, drawing one and losing four in that period (in all competitions).
The defeats have all come against sides around them, exiting the WCP League Cup at the hands of Cullompton before being beaten by them, Bridport FC and Newton Abbot Spurs in the league.
They still have six games left though and could easily finish on a high, maybe even having a say in the title race as they welcome champions elect Bovey Tracey AFC to Broadley Lane on Saturday.
Then, on Easter Monday, Sam Biscoe’s side have a chance at exacting revenge over a resurgent Bishops Lydeard team.
Elsewhere in the division this weekend, Bovey Tracey and Bridport both enjoyed home victories, overcoming Crediton United and Ilfracombe Town respectively.
Also, Newton Spurs won away at Okehampton Argyle on the Friday night and Teignmouth AFC lost 2-0 at Coombe Valley against Torrington AFC.
Axminster Town picked up their first point of the campaign as they drew with Bishops Lydeard and it finished honours evening between Ilminster Town and Torridgeside AFC too.
With Easter weekend ahead, there are Peninsula League games taking place on Good Friday, Saturday and then on Easter Monday, many clubs playing twice in quick succession.
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