Kingsbridge & Salcombe Hockey Club 1s 2-0 Plymouth Lions 2s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe ladies 1st team faced a tough away challenge on Saturday, March 28, travelling to league leaders Plymouth Lions on a bright and sunny afternoon.
Despite a determined and disciplined performance, KS fell to a 2–0 defeat in a match that remained tightly contested for long spells.
The first half was goalless, with Kingsbridge working tirelessly, break up play, and limit Lions’ attacking rhythm. Both sides created moments of pressure, but strong defensive organisation — backed by confident goalkeeping from Sophie — ensured the teams went into the break level.
Ten minutes into the second half, Lions found the breakthrough. A scrappy passage of play saw the ball edge past Sophie and slowly dribble over the line, giving the hosts a narrow lead. Kingsbridge were forced into further defensive work as Lions pushed forward, and the back line stood up bravely to repeated pressure.
A lifted shot on goal struck Debbie painfully on the arm, and Lions were awarded an attacking penalty corner. The resulting straight strike hit Sophie’s pads but bounced up awkwardly, looping into the back netting to make it 2–0.
KS continued to battle, defending resolutely and working hard to regain territory, but Lions managed the closing stages well to protect their advantage.
A tough result, but a performance full of grit and commitment from Kingsbridge & Salcombe against one of the strongest sides in the league.
K&S HC 2s 4-1 Okehampton 2s
Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd team hosted Okehampton 2s for their ninth game of the 2026 season, played on a bright spring day as the season draws toward its final three fixtures.
It was a fantastic team performance from start to finish, with every player contributing positively. The squad showed great attitude, strong teamwork, and excellent communication throughout the match. Defensively, Kingsbridge were solid and well-organised, while the forwards applied constant pressure, creating numerous attacking opportunities.
The midfield worked tirelessly, covering huge distances and linking play effectively between defence and attack. Their energy and determination were key in maintaining control of the game.
Kingsbridge went into halftime with a well-deserved 2–0 lead, thanks to two excellent goals from Emma, who finished both chances with confidence.
The second half continued in the same positive fashion, with strong team play across the pitch. Emma completed her hat-trick with a third goal, and Kelly added a fourth to secure a commanding lead.
Okehampton managed to pull one goal back, but Kingsbridge remained composed and in control until the final whistle.
Emma and Poppy secured joint custody of the player of the match award.
Emma was recognised for her outstanding goal-scoring performance, while Poppy earned praise for her fast-paced runs and relentless work driving the ball up the pitch to support the attack.
A brilliant all-round performance saw Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2s secure a convincing 4–1 victory. Thank you to the umpires and to the Creeks End for providing the match teas.
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