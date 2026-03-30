KINGSBRIDGE RFC men’s 1st XV saw their poor run of form continue as they fell to a 19-24 defeat to Torquay.
In what many thought should be a must-win game, Kings failed to grab the opportunity to cement the safety of their mid-table position.
Really needing a result to boost their confidence for the league run in, they never really looked as if they would dominate as they had in the teams previous meeting.
Whenever Kings looked like they might get on top, back would come Torquay in what was a very even contest. Things will become even harder as Kings have lost Toby Baldry for the remainder of the season with a serious shoulder injury.
Kings started the game on the front foot keeping Torquay under pressure. They finally coughed up a penalty and from the resulting lineout, Kings mauled their way to the line where Redwood was on hand to touch down.
Torquay using the wind well kicked deep into Kings territory from where they broke through to even up the scores. Kings responded well and it wasn’t long before Baldry burst through to touchdown. Banfield converting to leave the halftime score 12-5.
Kings tried to pull away from Torquay, but the visitor’s dogged defence held firm and they were eventually rewarded with an interception try.
The hosts still looked to attack and scored next after a powerful scrum which saw Harris break clear and deliver a well-timed pass to captain Rich. Banfield adding the extra.
Kings’ discipline let them down and a silly penalty resulted in a catch and drive from Torquay to level the score again. From here the game turned Torquay’s way and as the they grew in confidence, so Kings began to evaporate, ultimately leading to the final try of the game going Torquay’s way.
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